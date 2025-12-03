10 Snacks Boomers Remember Eating After School

School can be exhausting. Classes, other kids, teachers, and the commute can really drain a young child's energy. That's why many children are desperate for something to eat when they get through the door. Parents might unwind with a glass of wine at the end of a long day, for example, but for kids, it's all about the snacks.

Kids today might reach for a bag of potato chips, cheese sticks, cereal, or yogurt, for example, but what about the kids of the past? We scoured the internet to find out what boomers used to eat when they were young kids, tired from the school day. And we have to say, there was quite a range.

While some were treated to homemade cookies and bologna sandwiches, others had to make do with sneaking some leftovers or spreading some Miracle Whip on a slice of bread. Keep reading to find out more about what boomer children ate and why when they were growing up during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.