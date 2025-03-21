5 Simply Delicious Upgrades For Sweet Cinnamon Toast
Butter and cinnamon are one of the greatest of all culinary duos. Add in the texturally satisfying crunch of toasted bread, and you have a snack that satisfies any persistent sweet tooth or afternoon cravings that simply won't take no for an answer. Yet even something this close to gastronomic excellence can be modified and improved, and we have a few simple ways to make an enjoyable treat that much more decadent.
Think of cinnamon toast as the mere foundation for your culinary whims. The crunchy base of bread is waiting for the toppings of your dreams, and we are here to encourage all of it. From decadent mouthfuls of chocolate and hazelnut to whipped spreads of cream and cheese, you won't soon tire of the possible combinations that await your various kitchen experiments. Use our suggestions as a starting block for your own creative endeavors, or set out a variety of dishes for your family and friends to dress up plates of cinnamon toast as they wish. This is the kind of table spread that wins all the awards.
A buttery bath before hitting the fryer
For the perfect crunch that bursts with flavor, prepare to send your cinnamon toast into the air fryer. Coating sliced pieces of bread in a buttery mixture that has been flavored with extracts of your choosing and sweetened with the sugars and spices is destined to become a mouth-watering affair. Stir freshly ground pumpkin pie spice into melted butter that has been mixed with brown sugar, or flavor a bath of ghee with dustings of nutmeg and dried rosemary for an earthier palate. Dip each piece of sliced bread into the delicious liquid and prepare to step through the drool-inducing gates of culinary heaven.
Once coated and placed into the air fryer, your perfectly golden pieces of bread will be ready in a few minutes, offering a spongy middle and a crisp, buttery exterior. Your air-fried toast can offer the ideal platform for other accoutrements, like fried eggs and maple smoked bacon or any of the other sweet ideas we're mentioning below. Yet a thing of beauty doesn't require too much gussying up to present and enjoy. A simple pour of warmed maple syrup or butter and a quick dusting of powdered sugar is all this delight needs to perk up a palate on a mundane midweek afternoon.
A decadent stack
Certain moments call for a special treat, and there's no easier way to quickly deliver an edible reward in the comfort of your own kitchen than to smear Nutella over cinnamon toast. Whether you're rewarding yourself after a long day at the office or looking to brighten up a hurried Wednesday morning, adding sumptuous sauce to your buttery toast is an instant ticket to Flavortown.
If Nutella isn't stocked in your kitchen, your favorite homemade jams or a melted chocolate sauce can be just as easily spooned on top of pieces of cinnamon toast. If the Dutch can add chocolate sprinkles to toast, generous drizzles of chocolate can equally complement cinnamon-sugared bread. Pair your sweet spread of choice with a complementary nut butter, like almond or cashew butter, or opt for a seed-based spread like tahini or pumpkin seed butter. To invite seasonal flavors to your indulgent snack, apple butter and pumpkin butter can complement denser layers of chocolate and hazelnut. For even more sweetness, press your foot on the pedal of deliciousness by adding a quick lashing of honey or agave syrup to build the nearly cloying crown this plate can comfortably wear. We are certainly not here to yuck your yum.
The creme brûlée treatment
Why not bring dessert into the equation by giving cinnamon toast a brûlée finish? Use a kitchen torch or the oven broiler to caramelize the generous topping of brown sugar and cinnamon that has been dumped on top of your toast. You can also set the sugary bread into a skillet to cook the exterior of the sugar-topped bread to golden, crispy perfection.
Experiment with using different kinds of cinnamon to build flavor and depth to your recipe, or consider topping your cinnamon toast with cream to mirror a classic crème brûlée recipe. Ceylon cinnamon can yield a sweeter bite than Cassia cinnamon powder, and you can add vanilla bean or vanilla extract to the honey whipped cream you make to serve alongside this elegant plating. Finished with powdered sugar, a spoonful of simple strawberry compote, or a thin ribbon of syrup, you'll have a dish that sneakily blurs the line between snack and dessert.
Garnish away
Once you have prepared your buttered cinnamon toast to your liking, you can get to building the plates of your dreams. Each cinnamon-covered piece of toast can be a canvas to layer various ingredients upon. Homemade crunchy granola or chopped roasted nuts can be sprinkled on top to add texture, while drizzles of icing or frosting and colorful sprinkles can turn this snack into a celebratory affair. If edible decorations can land on top of a cupcake, it can equally find a place on top of your toasted cinnamon bread.
Chop up candy bars or crumble cookie pieces on top of the cinnamon-coated bread for the sweetest treat, or toast coconut flakes to garnish your unique presentation of cinnamon toast. If you want to turn your dish into a more savory recipe, bacon crumbles or a spoonful of chili crisp can bring balance to your dish while simultaneously offering mouthfuls of satisfying comfort. Finish pieces with chocolate shavings or handfuls of fresh seasonal berries, and you'll have a presentation that is not only delicious to munch on but worthy of a story update on the 'Gram.
Contrast crunchy texture with creamy layers
Top crunchy, golden pieces of bread with smooth spreads of cheese. Cream cheese, brie, or mascarpone can be spread on top of each piece to bring harmony to this sweet dish. With your cheese of choice layered on top of cinnamon-topped toast, you can choose the direction this dish will take by adding freshly chopped herbs, flaky sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper for a more savory-leaning treat or build a sweeter tasting profile with fruit preserves and drizzles of honey.
For a toothier bite, try pairing your cinnamon toast with asiago or sharp cheddar cheese. Trader Joe's Toscano cheese can complement the warming flavor of cinnamon and added layers of honey or balsamic vinegar. Enjoy your culinary endeavors with a glass of chardonnay or serve your recipe with a steaming mug of boozy coffee for a snack made specifically for the adults in your home. Regardless of your choice of accoutrements, cheesy cinnamon toast is the kind of treat that can be offered up any time of day, so whether you're looking to liven up the breakfast table or provide a pre-dinner treat to your friends, buttery bread topped with cheese is a move that can't easily go wrong.