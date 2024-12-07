Pumpkin Butter Is The Ultimate Fall Condiment, And It's Easier To Make Than You Think

Smoothed onto toast or swirled into oatmeal, pumpkin butter is the subtly sweet, earthy spread that can upgrade some of your favorite recipes with little effort on your part. We spoke to Jessie-Sierra Ross, former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author. Her book "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" emphasizes not only seasonal ingredients, but also offers tips to create beautiful spreads that brighten dining room tables and mealtime setups. We're all for stress-free cooking, and Ross considers not only flavors and texture, but also colors and designs when putting menus together.

Advertisement

If you have tackled a homemade jam project, you will take a similar approach when making your own pumpkin butter at home. Start by combining pumpkin puree, sweeteners, a little bit of cider or apple juice, your choice of spices, and a pinch of salt. Once the ingredients are mixed, Ross advises to bring them to a boil before simmering for 20 minutes. "This allows all of the flavors to meld and deepen," she explains.