Pumpkin Butter Is The Ultimate Fall Condiment, And It's Easier To Make Than You Think
Smoothed onto toast or swirled into oatmeal, pumpkin butter is the subtly sweet, earthy spread that can upgrade some of your favorite recipes with little effort on your part. We spoke to Jessie-Sierra Ross, former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author. Her book "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" emphasizes not only seasonal ingredients, but also offers tips to create beautiful spreads that brighten dining room tables and mealtime setups. We're all for stress-free cooking, and Ross considers not only flavors and texture, but also colors and designs when putting menus together.
If you have tackled a homemade jam project, you will take a similar approach when making your own pumpkin butter at home. Start by combining pumpkin puree, sweeteners, a little bit of cider or apple juice, your choice of spices, and a pinch of salt. Once the ingredients are mixed, Ross advises to bring them to a boil before simmering for 20 minutes. "This allows all of the flavors to meld and deepen," she explains.
Upgrade recipes with a quick spoonful
Once the pumpkin butter has cooled, you can portion your culinary creation into airtight jars. These sterilized glasses can be kept in the fridge. When properly stored and placed in a cool environment, your homemade batch of pumpkin butter can last up to two weeks. "Enjoy on toast, waffles, or scones," Ross suggests.
Pumpkin butter, with its warm, orange hues, can instantly add color to snack times and meals. Plus, despite having butter in its name, pumpkin butter isn't a dairy product, so the inclusion is acceptable for those with certain dietary restrictions. Once pumpkin butter is stocked in your kitchen, you can use the ingredient to make drinks, elevate pumpkin spice lattes, or slather dollops on top of slices of pumpkin gooey butter cake. Spoonfuls of the condiment can be plopped into soups or used to top mains like chicken breasts and salmon fillets. Since you'll be making the recipe for yourself, you can adjust the spices and sweeteners you add to your recipe to your liking and enjoy a delicious condiment without having to buy anything from the store.