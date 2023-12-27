Pumpkin Butter Is The Secret To Effortless Homemade PSLs

Using the pumpkin butter to make yourself a pumpkin spice latte really couldn't be easier. First things first, you'll need a container of pumpkin butter — you can even make your own pumpkin spice butter, which can be whipped up in less than 30 minutes if you can't find it in stores (or you just want the homemade version).

Most pumpkin spice recipes will call for pumpkin spice syrup (which can either be bought or made at home), but the pumpkin butter will replace the syrup entirely. Meanwhile, Tasting Table's recipe for a classic pumpkin spice latte uses more natural ingredients, such as pumpkin puree and spices, which are certainly delicious if you have the time, but using pre-made pumpkin butter will save you a good amount of effort. Again, the butter will replace the puree and the spices entirely.

In short, when using pumpkin butter, the only other ingredients you need for a PSL are milk and espresso. To bring it all together, pour the hot espresso into the mug first, followed by the tablespoon of pumpkin butter (remember, it will be dissolved by the hot liquid), then add in the milk, which you froth before pouring it into the mug.