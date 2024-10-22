Pumpkin Butter Is Your Secret For Creating Easy Fall Drinks

We've written about using pumpkin syrup in cocktails before. Now it's time for another take on fall beverages, this time flavored with pumpkin butter. Made with puréed pumpkin, sweeteners, and spices, this special ingredient often pops up at farm stands around harvest time. Or, you can always whip up a batch yourself using our easy pumpkin spice butter recipe. The only trick is to blend it in thoroughly so every sip of your drink is smooth and tasty.

Taking a cue from pumpkin pie, any cocktail that's sweet, creamy, or spicy is fair game. Let's start with something simple but satisfying: A fall version of the classic Old Fashioned. Add a spoonful of pumpkin butter to a nice bourbon with oak and vanilla notes, a splash of OJ, and ice. Then, throw in a dash of orange bitters to boost the zesty flavor. After shaking it up, garnish with a cinnamon stick and another twist of orange rind. The same basic ingredients, with rum in place of bourbon, yield a sweeter cocktail: a pumpkin-y version of the Dark 'n Stormy.

If a creamy sensation is what you're after, try adding this ingredient to a White Russian. Just stir it into some heavy cream and add Kahlua, then ice. Save some pumpkin butter and cream to blend into a thicker mixture that you can drizzle over the top. Freshly grated nutmeg or a cinnamon stick add the finishing touch.