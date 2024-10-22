Pumpkin Butter Is Your Secret For Creating Easy Fall Drinks
We've written about using pumpkin syrup in cocktails before. Now it's time for another take on fall beverages, this time flavored with pumpkin butter. Made with puréed pumpkin, sweeteners, and spices, this special ingredient often pops up at farm stands around harvest time. Or, you can always whip up a batch yourself using our easy pumpkin spice butter recipe. The only trick is to blend it in thoroughly so every sip of your drink is smooth and tasty.
Taking a cue from pumpkin pie, any cocktail that's sweet, creamy, or spicy is fair game. Let's start with something simple but satisfying: A fall version of the classic Old Fashioned. Add a spoonful of pumpkin butter to a nice bourbon with oak and vanilla notes, a splash of OJ, and ice. Then, throw in a dash of orange bitters to boost the zesty flavor. After shaking it up, garnish with a cinnamon stick and another twist of orange rind. The same basic ingredients, with rum in place of bourbon, yield a sweeter cocktail: a pumpkin-y version of the Dark 'n Stormy.
If a creamy sensation is what you're after, try adding this ingredient to a White Russian. Just stir it into some heavy cream and add Kahlua, then ice. Save some pumpkin butter and cream to blend into a thicker mixture that you can drizzle over the top. Freshly grated nutmeg or a cinnamon stick add the finishing touch.
Warm up from the inside out
Fall weather often calls for hot cocktails, and pumpkin butter fits right into many of those. For example, you can tweak our warm and cozy hot toddy recipe by adding pumpkin butter to the whisky, lemon juice, and honey. This results in a slightly thicker, creamier beverage with a hearty profile. A lemon slice, cinnamon stick, or anise seed make pretty garnishes for this hand- and heart-warming drink.
Hot buttered rum with pumpkin butter would be just as cozy, especially if you choose spiced rum. Boost the ooh factor with a dollop of whipped cream and cinnamon sugar on the rims. A dash of ground cloves, nutmeg, or pumpkin pie spice on top would add even more mouthwatering aromas.
Want to lean into the spiciness? Add this ingredient to a Fireball Hot Cider. Let the pumpkin butter melt into the cider, then add a shot of hot cinnamon-flavored Fireball whisky. A slice of apple makes a pretty garnish, and you can dip the apples into hot caramel to up your game even further. Cheers!