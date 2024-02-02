Make Cinnamon Toast In The Air Fryer For The Perfect Crunch

The buttery, crunchy bite of a sweet piece of toasted cinnamon bread can brighten the dullest of meal times. If you want an even crispier, more satisfying snack, consider bringing your air fryer into the game. For lovers of all things bready and sweet, slathering slices of bread in butter and dusting each piece with cinnamon and sugar before popping it into your air fryer will create some of the most satisfying pieces of toast you've ever sunk your teeth into. Air-fried cinnamon toast may soon jockey its way into the number one spot for your sweet cravings, and luckily, the easy snack requires very little culinary know-how to put together.

Simply mix butter, sugar, and cinnamon in a shallow dish. Add your choice of extract to flavor the spread (flavors like vanilla and hazelnut can give an extra pop of deliciousness to your creation). Line your air fryer with air fryer parchment paper for a quick cleanup.

After one side of your toast is coated with swipes of the sweetened buttery mixture, pop your toast into the air fryer for a few minutes. Keep an eye on your toast, as machines can cook differently, and the length of time to toast your bread to perfection may differ according to the type of bread you use.