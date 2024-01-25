Break Out The Skillet For Perfectly Caramelized Cinnamon Toast

Butter and toast are a combo that cannot be beat. That is, unless you give it a dusting of cinnamon sugar. When the creamy layer of melting butter mixes with the feathery light cinnamon and granules of sugar, it is both delicious and familiar. However, if you want to transform this childhood favorite into a more sophisticated and adult-like version, break out your go-to skillet and fire up your stovetop. Frying your toast is going to caramelize the cinnamon sugar, making it even sweeter and richer.

To create this culinary wonder, you are going to want to begin by creating a mix of butter, cinnamon, and sugar to spread on your bread. This will ensure that when you place the buttered side face down in the pan the process produces a balance between the ingredients and neither the sugar or the cinnamon overpowers the other. When the sugar heats the hot pan, it starts to melt and mingle with your butter creating a whole new layer of flavor. The sugar is going to turn brown as this savory fat sizzles, becoming even sweeter with a subtle nutty note.