The Trader Joe's Cheese Designed To Upgrade Your Pizzas

When learning to make your own homemade pizza, figuring out the best methods for baking and what it takes to make the perfect crust often take precedence. Choosing the right cheese may seem secondary, but that little tidbit is equally as important. It heavily determines the flavor of your pie, so it's best to choose wisely. If you don't know what to pick, Trader Joe's shredded pizza seasoned Toscano cheese takes out all the guesswork.

Building flavor properly is a key tip for making the best homemade pizza. Since you don't want to overload the pie with a myriad of toppings, you'll have to make sure all your bases from the crust to the cheese are on point. Trader Joe's shredded Toscano cheese features a blend of dehydrated onion and garlic, oregano, parsley, sea salt, crushed red pepper, and extra virgin olive oil — essentially all the ingredients you'd use to punch up your pizza. Instead of stirring seasonings into the sauce or struggling to sprinkle them evenly across the surface of the pizza, the cheese contains an expert blend that will be evenly distributed and baked right into the pie.

The cheese itself has a smooth, creaminess to it, finishing off with a nutty and smoky flavor. It's delicious with a spread of classic marinara sauce and savory pepperoni, but thanks to the spices it's packed with, you can use it on a plain pie with nothing more than a creamy white pizza sauce.