Hagelslag Are The Sprinkles That The Dutch Love Adding To Bread

Chocolate in the morning? That's a firm yes. The chocolate that the Dutch enjoy at breakfast comes in the form of chocolate sprinkles, and tempting bites of chocolatey goodness are used to top fresh pieces of toasted and buttered bread. The word "hagelslag" means hail storm, and this is the kind of storm we will willingly subject ourselves to, especially during those mundane weekday mornings that call for a bit of extra pep.

The delicate chocolate sprinkles can be purchased in a variety of flavors, and while dark chocolate, milk chocolate, anise, and fruit-flavored sprinkles add a sweet taste to sliced pieces of toast, the texture of the sweet pieces is just as satisfying. The elongated sprinkles are the right combination of chewy and firm, and while the Dutch use these sprinkles on toast, the addition can be the perfect topping for cupcakes, cakes, bowls of ice cream, buttered croissants, pancakes, waffles, and other freshly baked goods.