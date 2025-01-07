Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls With Cinnamon Butter Recipe

There's something so fun about dining at Texas Roadhouse, and it all starts with their iconic rolls. Warm, fluffy, and brushed with just the right amount of butter, these golden beauties are the perfect prelude to a great meal. And, let's not forget the cinnamon butter — it's sweet, creamy, and has just enough cinnamon to make every bite unforgettable. The way the butter melts into the pillowy rolls is pure comfort food perfection.

Advertisement

But, as great as it is to sit down to a basket (or two) at the restaurant, there's something special about recreating these rolls at home. Making them from scratch means you can enjoy that same warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness whenever you want without needing to leave the kitchen. Plus, baking these rolls at home fills the house with the most amazing smell. This copycat recipe from developer Jessica Morone brings all the Texas Roadhouse joy right to your table, and they're complete with that irresistible cinnamon butter to spread on top. This is comfort food at its finest!