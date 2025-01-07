Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls With Cinnamon Butter Recipe
There's something so fun about dining at Texas Roadhouse, and it all starts with their iconic rolls. Warm, fluffy, and brushed with just the right amount of butter, these golden beauties are the perfect prelude to a great meal. And, let's not forget the cinnamon butter — it's sweet, creamy, and has just enough cinnamon to make every bite unforgettable. The way the butter melts into the pillowy rolls is pure comfort food perfection.
But, as great as it is to sit down to a basket (or two) at the restaurant, there's something special about recreating these rolls at home. Making them from scratch means you can enjoy that same warm, fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness whenever you want without needing to leave the kitchen. Plus, baking these rolls at home fills the house with the most amazing smell. This copycat recipe from developer Jessica Morone brings all the Texas Roadhouse joy right to your table, and they're complete with that irresistible cinnamon butter to spread on top. This is comfort food at its finest!
Gather the ingredients for these copycat Texas Roadhouse rolls with cinnamon butter
Before you start to make this recipe. you will want to gather up all of the ingredients for it. Luckily, you may already have everything you need for this recipe in your kitchen. For the rolls, you will need all-purpose flour, instant yeast, granulated sugar, salt, milk, unsalted butter, an egg, and honey. For the cinnamon butter, you'll need to grab more butter, salt, powdered sugar, honey, and cinnamon.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients
Place 2 cups flour, the yeast, sugar, and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Mix until combined.
Step 2: Mix in the wet ingredients
Add in the warm milk, room temperature butter, egg, and honey and mix until the batter is smooth.
Step 3: Add the remaining flour, and knead
Gradually add the remaining flour and continue mixing until a dough forms and no longer sticks to the side of the bowl.
Step 4: Place the dough in a clean bowl
Place the dough ball in a large, lightly greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap.
Step 5: Let the dough rise
Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 60 minutes.
Step 6: Prepare baking sheets
Lightly grease 2 baking sheets; set aside.
Step 7: Roll out the dough
Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and roll the dough out into a rectangle about ½-inch thick.
Step 8: Cut the dough
Cut the dough into 24 equal pieces.
Step 9: Place the dough on the baking sheets
Place the cut rolls on the prepared baking sheets. Cover with plastic wrap or a dish towel.
Step 10: Let the rolls rise
Let the rolls rise in a warm place for another 45–60 minutes, until they double in size.
Step 11: Preheat the oven
About 10 minutes before the rolls are done rising, preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 12: Bake
Bake the rolls in the preheated oven for 12–15 minutes, until they are golden brown.
Step 13: Brush with butter
Remove the pans from the oven and brush the rolls with the melted butter.
Step 13: Make the cinnamon butter
While the rolls cool a bit, make the cinnamon butter: Add the butter, salt, powdered sugar, honey, and cinnamon to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until the butter is creamy and fluffy.
Step 14: Serve
Serve the rolls warm with cinnamon butter spread on them.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|164
|Total Fat
|7.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|25.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|6.1 g
|Sodium
|73.5 mg
|Protein
|3.0 g
What is the difference between instant and active yeast, and can I swap instant yeast with active yeast?
There are a few different types of yeast out there, with the most common being instant yeast and active dry yeast. These are both leavening agents derived from Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and they're used to make dough rise by producing carbon dioxide. While they serve the same purpose, they differ slightly in form and usage. Instant yeast has finer granules, dissolves quickly, and can be mixed directly with dry ingredients, making it ideal for faster recipes. Active dry yeast, with larger granules, requires proofing in warm liquid to activate and results in slower rise times, which can enhance flavor.
Morone used instant yeast in this recipe, saying, "I prefer instant yeast because I love that you can mix it in with everything without having the extra step of activating it first. It also makes the dough rise faster." But, if you don't want to use instant yeast or only have active dry yeast, thats not a problem. Morone says, "To use active dry yeast in this recipe, combine the warm milk, sugar and yeast together and wait about five minutes until the mixture is foamy, then continue with the recipe."
How can I change up these Texas Roadhouse rolls?
To get the classic flavor of the Texas Roadhouse rolls, you will want to stick as close to this recipe as possible. You could, of course, change these up for dietary restrictions. For example, you could swap out the milk, butter, and egg for plant-based replacements and make these vegan. Or, you could change out the all-purpose flour for a gluten-free flour to make these gluten-free. As previously mentioned, you can also change out the instant yeast for active dry yeast as long as you activate it first.
There are also some ways you can use this as a base recipe to change up the flavors completely. The butter is an easy way to make changes to the flavors, and there are lots of different flavored butters you could whip up. You could consider garlic herb for something more savory or a maple butter for a sweet option. The rolls themselves could also be made more savory by adding fresh or dried herbs, such as rosemary, thyme, garlic, or parsley, to the dough. Or, you could try introducing some cheese.