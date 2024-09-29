15 Mouth-Watering Compound Butters To Try On Your Next Steak
Ready to enjoy a restaurant-quality steak experience at home? If you've ever wondered how restaurant butter is so delicious or what flavors they use to enhance your meat, we have a few ideas to help you achieve it. We compiled some of the best compound butter ideas to try on your next steak after consulting with Ben Wenzel, chef and general manager at River Stone Chophouse in Suffolk, VA. These insights can provide you with some excellent pairings and tips to achieve memorable compound butters that will complement your steak.
Before we dive into flavors, let's quickly cover how to go about making compound butter. You'll need softened room-temperature butter, not melted, and then your particular add-ins. Mix it in a food processor or by folding it by hand until incorporated. Scrape the contents of the bowl onto plastic wrap and roll it into a log shape. Envelop it so it's fully sealed and place it in the refrigerator to harden. Wenzel advises storing it in the fridge for up to seven days or freezing it for no more than a month. This is how you'll create the butter for these suggestions unless we note otherwise.
Butter contains flavor for steak by itself, so you don't have to load up on the ingredients. Even a small amount can impart its unique flavor notes. "The butter should complement the steak, not overpower it," Wenzel explains. Grab your butter and get ready to have a prime steak experience from your abode.
Garlic herb
This is likely the most popular compound butter you'll find at restaurants, so it's feasible to duplicate it at home without much trouble. "You can't go wrong with the classic combo of garlic, parsley, thyme, and a little rosemary," says Ben Wenzel. Don't fret about what type of steak this works with, as it makes a delicious topping for anything from sirloin to rump steak. Wenzel says that while you can use it with any cut, it's particularly tasty on a ribeye "because the richness of the meat holds up to those bold, savory flavors."
You could also create a fines herb compound butter with garlic, shallot, parsley, chives, tarragon, and smoked sea salt for a flavorful pairing to top your tomahawk steak. Or simplify it with savory thyme and garlic to place on top of the steak along with red wine mushrooms. Because of the use of the herbs, it's best to keep this for up to three days to ensure its freshness. Soften the butter to room temperature and finely chop your inclusions. Make the compound butter and let it chill for at least three hours. Serve the steak with roasted potatoes or sauteed greens.
Caesar dressing
Forget about salad; try Caesar dressing on your steak. Well, we aren't suggesting pouring it onto your meat, but instead, turn the makings of Caesar dressing into a flavorful compound butter. Not only can you place it on top of the steak, but you can also cook it in the flavorful butter. Make it by integrating anchovy filets, garlic, pepper, egg yolk, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice with the softened butter. You could also mix in the slight nuttiness of Parmesan or the texture and brininess of capers.
Be cognizant of the amount of liquid you include. If the consistency is a concern, skip the red wine vinegar and use lemon zest instead of juice. Since we're working with foods like anchovy and egg yolk, you'll want to ensure that the ingredients are fully incorporated. That may be easier if you separately break them down, such as using the back of a spoon to make the anchovy into a paste. This savory, salty butter adds flavor as it slowly melts on top of your steak.
Booze
Alcohol and butter might seem unconventional, but there are quite a few options to add complexity to your steak. Booze up your compound butter with red wine as a starting point. It not only presents a captivating pink hue to the dairy product, but it also offers a full-bodied taste that enhances the richness of the butter. However, don't just pour wine into room-temperature butter and hope for the best. This requires a little legwork in that you have to reduce and thicken the red wine in a saucepan. Once it has a syrupy consistency, then blend the reduction into the softened butter.
Boozy butters will change your steaks forever, like whiskey butter with parsley, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper to taste. Add a bit of shallot, red onion, or garlic for extra punch that's fantastic with a porterhouse or your favorite charcoal-grilled steak. Chop the ingredients finely, but it's ultimately up to you. You could use vodka, tequila, or any number of liquors for your butter.
Blue cheese
The earthy, salty, sharpness of blue cheese makes it a hit or miss for people (not to mention the mold). But if you are a fan, try using it in compound butter. Use any kind of blue cheese you're partial to, whether you prefer Italian gorgonzola or French Roquefort. Pair it with roasted potatoes or grilled veggies for an extra indulgent meal. Ben Wenzel says that pairing blue cheese, butter, and a splash of Worcestershire sauce makes "a killer combo" for steak, particularly filet mignon.
This is because it's strong, punchy, and creamy to balance out leaner cuts of meat, but it can make a fantastic companion for a New York strip or ribeye, too. You don't want to overload your steak with the potent butter. "I'd recommend serving it in small pats right on top of the steak as it's resting, so it melts into every bite," Wenzel says. For a herby inclusion, pair the butter and cheese with chives or rosemary. Savor the cheesy loaded steak with a glass of full-bodied cabernet sauvignon or an oaky chardonnay.
Mushroom
Bring an umami quality to your steak with a mushroom compound butter. From types of mushrooms to other add-ins, there are a few captivating combinations that you can make with them, too. When you want a tender cut of meat like chateaubriand, savory compound butter is a scrumptious choice. This butter has black garlic, porcini mushroom powder, freshly chopped rosemary, and flaky sea salt. Since the mushroom comes in a powdered form, you'll notice the color change of the butter once you incorporate the ingredients. It's brown and evenly distributed notes of mushroom.
For a mushroom compound butter with more texture, use fresh and finely minced mushrooms like wild or firm baby bellas. As the butter melts, the mini mushroom pieces will distribute onto the steak. You may also include herbs, such as thyme or rosemary, to give it an herbal quality that balances the mushroom. Other tasty ingredients can include cracked pepper, minced garlic, or shallots.
Anchovy
While this tip might have some running for the hills, the anchovy lovers are celebrating. The little fish turns the butter into a salty, umami topper for your steak. You can either chop it or mash it into a paste. It's not like you're leaving the fish whole and have to see its body appear on your steak as the butter melts. Drain the oil from the tinned fish, finely dice it, and mix it into the butter along with any other inclusions, such as tarragon, parsley, and chives for a fresh twist. This mixture creates a visually enchanting butter with tiny anchovy pieces and beautiful green from the herbs.
Lemon juice can bring brightness, while fennel seeds make an unexpected, complex choice. Try this with ribeye, sirloin, or grilled strip steak, and then use the anchovy butter to cook roasted vegetables to serve on the side. A fishy butter might appear bizarre at first thought but the flavors truly come together when applied. The canned seafood staple produces a fine dining experience to create from home.
Miso
The main thing you need to know about miso is that it's a fermented paste. It's often associated with being a soybean paste, but that's not always the case. It can also be made from other beans like fava or black eye peas or grains such as barley. Because of this, the flavor can range from slightly sweet to nutty. At its core, miso is a salty umami paste that you can use in a number of dishes, compound butter included.
Top your steak with miso compound butter for the ideal salty addition to complement the beef. Use white miso since it's not as powerful as other varieties, so it won't overtake the states of the meat. Mash it up with a spoon or fork to break the paste apart before blending with the butter. Add a few cracks of freshly ground black pepper for flavor symmetry. After you make the batch of butter, also utilize it on veggies, chicken, or fish so none of it goes to waste.
Smoked paprika
Smoked paprika has a bolder smokiness compared to its non-smoked peer, regular paprika, which can make a delicious compound butter. It brings an earthiness to the dairy product and also gives it an entrancing hue when you want to amp up your plating skills. The smoked version has a dark red color, and its namesake smoky taste comes from being dried on a wood-based fire. Depending on where you source your dried goods, it might have some nuanced flavors — from sweet to piquant.
Ben Wenzel suggests combining smoked paprika, minced garlic, and a trace of cumin to give the butter "a smoky, slightly spicy edge." The flavors taste fantastic on a sirloin or a New York strip, especially if you're grilling them. You could also include chives and parsley for an herbal taste that can also show off its green specks for added color. Place a pat of butter on the steak just before you take it off the grill or right after you pull it from the grill or pan. It will melt and give a dynamic finish to your meat.
Chipotle peppers in adobo
Chipotle isn't a magical type of pepper, it's actually just a smoked, dried jalapeño. We were shocked the first time we learned that, too. And it has a reddish color because the jalapeño is ripe, rather than picked during its green stage. This makes it taste a bit milder and slightly sweeter compared to the green version. For this compound butter, you'll be using chipotle peppers in adobo sauce because the smoky taste pairs beautifully with a grilled steak. In addition to the peppers themselves, the sauce has tomatoes, vinegar, onion, paprika, and other spices to make it an easy way to jazz up your butter.
Mince chipotle peppers in adobo, garlic, cilantro, and butter for an incredible addition to your smoky chipotle steak. Try roasting the garlic for a mellow, rich alternative way to integrate the vegetable into your compound. To create a rich roasted garlic compound butter, you only need chipotle peppers in adobe, a head of garlic, olive oil, salt, and, of course, butter. The mixture gets blended until smooth for an evenly incorporated flavor that melts onto your steak. Serve the meat over a bed of cilantro lime rice and a side of refried beans.
Maple
Sweet and savory make a delightful combination, but does it belong on steak? The answer is yes. A slab of maple butter is the perfect complement to your meat. Stick with pure maple syrup for this tip, not pancake syrup (the thick syrup made with high fructose corn syrup). Pour the maple syrup into the softened butter and blend until it's fully combined. It's up to you how sweet you want it. You could lean further into savory territory by including herbs like parsley, chives, or rosemary to give it a special something. Garlic or shallot can contribute an aromatic quality, while smoked paprika can bring in its unique sweet, smoky, lightly spicy assets.
The maple butter brings complexity and goes well with sides like caramelized Brussels sprouts or roasted butternut squash that have a faint sweet element themselves. You could even spread the maple butter onto your dinner rolls. When you want to elevate dinner, think about this sweet-forward option as one of the more interesting compound butters to try on your next steak.
Chili powder and lime
Chili and lime make an epic combination that you'll see in many cuisines. Now, you can bring the iconic duo to your butter for a zesty addition that will make your steak pop. Test out a compound butter with chili powder, lime zest, and cilantro. Not only does this make a beautiful blend, but "it's a great option if you're looking for something different," according to Ben Wenzel. Chili powder is usually made from powdered chili (makes sense), but may also include cumin, oregano, garlic, coriander, or other ingredients based on the brand.
Mix the powder, lime juice, and butter first, then gently incorporate the parsley so it doesn't get too mushed. Since we're working with chili powder, it isn't as strong as using freshly chopped since a lot of the heat is found in the area close to the seeds.
You could omit the cilantro and keep it simple yet effective. Or add a teaspoon of tequila to give it a boozy intensity. The hot and citrusy flavors work quite nicely with sirloin, filet mignon, or a leaner cut of meat. The taste is bold and fresh, so rather than a decadent mashed potato, keep the sides light, like a salad or grilled corn. This type of accompaniment also tones down any lingering spiciness from the butter.
Bacon
For a decadent compound butter, try adding bacon to the dish. Start by cooking the bacon, and be sure to stop throwing out the grease. You can use it to cook anything from veggies to grilled cheese. After it's crispy, chop or crumble the bacon so it's in small enough pieces. It provides a salty, smoky taste to the butter that you can leave alone or mix in additional ingredients. Fresh chives contribute color as well as their grassy, garlicky, oniony taste, but you could use other aromatics like onion or garlic, too.
Chopped dill, parsley, and bacon can be a refreshing combination to cut through the richness of your steak. Alternatively, you might choose to swap the dill for thyme for a slightly tweaked flavor profile. Chop any herb inclusions so they're similar to the size of the bacon for a consistent bite. Once your steak is cooked, let the butter soften a little before placing it on your meat. It will slowly melt against the warmth of the steak, releasing its aroma and flavor. The bacon brings a crispiness that pairs nicely with the steak's crust.
Truffle
Elevate your next steak with some sort of truffle ingredient, whether it's oil, paste, or shavings. When it comes to cooking restaurant-quality steak at home, many chefs like to top steak with compound butter, caramelized onions, and truffle. So, who says you can't mix the ingredients to include them in the butter itself? It's a lovely balance of creamy butter, sweet onion, and earthy but nutty truffle.
Grate your truffle and mix it with butter and salt, then follow the standard compound butter steps. This will have beautiful black flecks throughout. Ben Wenzel says the flavor "really shines on a high-quality cut like a filet mignon," but a ribeye or New York strip also works. A small amount works to get the taste across, which is great because truffles can be expensive. The steak and delectable butter make an excellent pairing for a side of mashed potatoes or grilled asparagus. This will make a luxurious topping for your steak, perfect for date nights or celebrations.
Black pepper
Sometimes, the best ingredients are simple ones. You're not obligated to use the out-there additions, especially if you have a superb cut of meat that you want to highlight. A simple peppery compound butter might be just what the dish needs to uplift it without making the focus off. You will frequently see pepper-crusted steak so it only makes sense to bring pepper to your dairy component. Freshly cracked pepper offers a fun speckled look to your butter and then, once melted, just spreads across your steak for the perfect bite.
There are multiple types of peppercorns, so you could use quintessential, lightly spicy black pepper or other peppercorns based on what you have or to mix up the color. Although you can use ground pepper, freshly cracked has more vigor. For more flavor, try a smoked pepper that can bring complexity to the butter. Lemon pepper is a popular combination that can work beautifully with your meat. You only need butter, black pepper, lemon juice, lemon zest, and salt. Pepper butter is also ideal when you're working with limited ingredients.
Horseradish
A potent horseradish butter isn't for the faint of heart due to its eye-watering effect, but if you love wasabi, this is a yummy match for a tender, marbled ribeye steak. It gives the steak a spicy, but not overbearing bang that cuts through the meat and butter's richness. For the best and easiest results, use a prepared horseradish that has the grated root, vinegar, and salt. This mixture makes it less intense on the nose and eliminates the step of grating it yourself. You can, however, buy the root to prepare and make it from scratch.
Other ingredients can include scallions, basil, parsley, or lemon juice to give it balance and color. Once your steak is cooked, let it rest and take the butter out to soften slightly. Then slice the butter and place a pat or two on your steak for a zesty bite. Rather than using other spicy ingredients, like chiles or hot sauce, you can get a unique taste and pungent aroma by adding horseradish to your compound butter.