15 Mouth-Watering Compound Butters To Try On Your Next Steak

Ready to enjoy a restaurant-quality steak experience at home? If you've ever wondered how restaurant butter is so delicious or what flavors they use to enhance your meat, we have a few ideas to help you achieve it. We compiled some of the best compound butter ideas to try on your next steak after consulting with Ben Wenzel, chef and general manager at River Stone Chophouse in Suffolk, VA. These insights can provide you with some excellent pairings and tips to achieve memorable compound butters that will complement your steak.

Before we dive into flavors, let's quickly cover how to go about making compound butter. You'll need softened room-temperature butter, not melted, and then your particular add-ins. Mix it in a food processor or by folding it by hand until incorporated. Scrape the contents of the bowl onto plastic wrap and roll it into a log shape. Envelop it so it's fully sealed and place it in the refrigerator to harden. Wenzel advises storing it in the fridge for up to seven days or freezing it for no more than a month. This is how you'll create the butter for these suggestions unless we note otherwise.

Butter contains flavor for steak by itself, so you don't have to load up on the ingredients. Even a small amount can impart its unique flavor notes. "The butter should complement the steak, not overpower it," Wenzel explains. Grab your butter and get ready to have a prime steak experience from your abode.