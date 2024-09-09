Turn All The Makings Of Caesar Dressing Into A Flavorful Compound Butter

Caesar salad contains a number of ingredients that has given it its iconic status today — the crunchy croutons, crisp romaine lettuce, and delicate shavings of parmesan. However, you cannot have the salad without its savory dressing. It has a delectable flavor that we love to explore outside of salad alone. To do that, turn the Caesar dressing ingredients into compound butter.

Since Caesar salad is only made up of only three simple components, it takes a really good dressing to be catapulted to the level of fame that these salads have obtained. While there are great store-bought Caesar salad dressings on the market, they're simply incomparable to one that's freshly made. Made up of anchovy filets, capers, garlic, egg yolk, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice, the dressing is rich, tangy, and has the perfect flavor to amp up a host of other recipes.

The key to making a Caesar dressing compound butter is to mix the aforementioned ingredients with a stick of butter before rolling it into a log with plastic wrap and allowing it to harden in the fridge. Not only does it provide food with a more savory taste, but the briny bites of capers and salty pieces of anchovy are also sure to amp up any dish with an interesting texture. If you'll be cooking with compound butter, however, opt for anchovy paste to mix it with butter more easily.