Top Your Steak With A Miso Compound Butter For An Extra Hit Of Savory Flavor

There's nothing quite like a hearty piece of steak. When it's high-quality beef, all it needs is some salt, pepper, and a pat of butter. However, if you want your steak to be absolutely delectable, combine the fat with miso paste to make an unbeatable compound butter. We love to give steak a mouthwatering umami-rich touch with a miso marinade. But a compound butter offers new flavor frontiers. The fermented paste pulls out steak's beefy flavor, while also giving it a nutty sweetness. Whipping up a compound butter is also a creative way to use miso paste – plus, you can reserve some to use for fish, chicken, vegetables, or anything else that needs a boost.

When making the compound butter, opt for white miso paste; anything stronger may be too overwhelming. Use 1 tablespoon of miso for 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter for balanced flavor. Once the butter is room temperature, stir it with the paste until they're properly combined. Shape the butter using plastic wrap and store it in the fridge until it hardens. When you're ready to use it, simply slice off a small amount and pat it onto freshly-cooked steak, allowing it to melt into the beef.