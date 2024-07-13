Give Your Steak A Mouthwatering Umami Touch With A Miso Marinade

Miso paste is the salty, savory, buttery-smooth umami bomb that your steak has been crying out for. We're here to help you answer the call. Historically, fermented miso marination originated as a utilitarian preservation technique for extending the life of meat and fish. Although, the hack hasn't lost its charm over time. Celebrity chef Jacques Pépin still swears by marinating fish in miso – and the marinade gives beef an aged, matured flavor profile that usually costs extra at the butcher's shop.

For a truly bangin' miso marinade, pair it with an alcohol component and a sugar. This can be granulated white sugar, brown sugar for richer earthy depth, or not a sugar at all. Enter: mirin, a sweet, acidic, low-alcohol Japanese rice wine. For a tangier marinade, you could soak your steak in a mixture of miso, sake, and mirin. Whatever you choose, the saccharine element creates a crisp crust on the surface of your steak, while the miso and alcohol tenderize the fibers of the meat inside. For this tip, white or red miso will work best with your steak's savory, meaty flavor.

Alternatively, feel free to play around with different flavor combinations and customize your marinade. You could pair that miso with other complementary umami ingredients like garlic cloves, grated ginger, rice vinegar, dry sherry, soy sauce, nutty sesame oil, or peanut oil. Use as little as 2 tablespoons to ⅓ cup of miso paste per 1 ½ pounds of steak, depending on how bold you like it.