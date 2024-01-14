Smoky Chipotle Steak With Chipotle Butter Recipe

Chipotle peppers are an underrated and underutilized flavor bomb that can take any dish to the next level. The smokiness of the pepper dulls some of the heat to make it more palatable while still providing a nice zing. Leah Maroney adds plenty of smoky chipotle peppers to this gorgeous skirt steak recipe. The peppers are added into the marinade for the beef, as well as the luscious compound butter. The butter is prepared ahead of time and thrown onto the steak at the last minute, so the glossy, amber butter melts into the juicy steak while it is taking its final rest.

Give yourself plenty of time to marinate the steak — the longer the better, in this case. Then, when you're ready to cook, the dish comes together very quickly. There are only a few simple ingredients, but as we well know ... sometimes that's all for the better. The garlicky, lime-infused steak is perfect served over a bed of rice and alongside a generous helping of refried beans. Serve the leftovers in tacos or as sizzling fajitas the next day. The flavors only continue to infuse the tender beef as time goes on.