Smoky Chipotle Steak With Chipotle Butter Recipe
Chipotle peppers are an underrated and underutilized flavor bomb that can take any dish to the next level. The smokiness of the pepper dulls some of the heat to make it more palatable while still providing a nice zing. Leah Maroney adds plenty of smoky chipotle peppers to this gorgeous skirt steak recipe. The peppers are added into the marinade for the beef, as well as the luscious compound butter. The butter is prepared ahead of time and thrown onto the steak at the last minute, so the glossy, amber butter melts into the juicy steak while it is taking its final rest.
Give yourself plenty of time to marinate the steak — the longer the better, in this case. Then, when you're ready to cook, the dish comes together very quickly. There are only a few simple ingredients, but as we well know ... sometimes that's all for the better. The garlicky, lime-infused steak is perfect served over a bed of rice and alongside a generous helping of refried beans. Serve the leftovers in tacos or as sizzling fajitas the next day. The flavors only continue to infuse the tender beef as time goes on.
Gather your ingredients for this chipotle steak with chipotle butter
Skirt steak loves a good marinade. The acid from the limes break down muscle fibers in the meat, making it super tender. Chipotle peppers, garlic, salt, pepper, and olive oil are added to the lime juice to form a simple, sophisticated blend of flavors. The meat is marinated for at least 4 hours, but ideally 12. While the meat is marinating, the garlic chipotle butter is prepared with softened salted butter and more chopped garlic and chipotle peppers. Freshly chopped cilantro joins in on the fun and it's all rolled together into a neat log. Once the meat is done marinating, it's seared on a hot griddle. You can cook it to your desired doneness, but we recommend medium or medium rare.
Step 1: Prepare the marinade
Place the steak in a bowl with half of the can of chipotle peppers, half of the minced garlic, olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Mix to combine.
Step 2: Marinate the beef
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate for at least 4 hours and up to overnight.
Step 3: Mince the peppers and garlic
Mince the other half of the chipotle peppers and combine them with the other half of the minced garlic.
Step 4: Mix the chipotle butter
Add the chipotle mixture to the softened butter along with the chopped cilantro. Combine thoroughly.
Step 5: Roll the butter into a log
Place the butter in plastic wrap and form it into a log. Refrigerate the butter until solid.
Step 6: Heat the griddle
Preheat a griddle or grill over high heat.
Step 7: Add the steak to the griddle
Sear the steak for 5–6 minutes, and then flip.
Step 8: Flip the steak
Cook until you've reached your desired internal temperature.
Step 9: Slice the steak
Slice the steak against the grain into thin slices.
Step 10: Add the butter and serve
Place a few slices of the chipotle butter on top of the hot steak and garnish with limes to serve.
How do I store chipotle steak and chipotle butter?
Once you've marinated the meat, it can be kept in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Any longer and the acids in the juices will start to break down the fiber of the meat too much and affect the final texture.
Once the steak has been cooked, it can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Add the leftover steak to burritos, tacos, or even as a nice meaty bite in your favorite chili recipe. The chipotle butter can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Add the chilled butter to other dishes, such as chicken fajitas and Mexican street corn, or even smeared on some homemade cornbread. It's so delicious that you'll be looking for any way to add it into your meal. The recipe makes plenty; more than you need for the steak. It can be stored in an airtight container or simply wrapped in plastic wrap.
What do I serve with chipotle steak?
This smoky chipotle and lime steak has so many delicious juices, as well as the runoff from the chipotle butter, so we highly recommend serving it over a simple cilantro lime rice. The rice soaks up all of the goodness without overshadowing the meat. A nice side of refried beans is also a welcome addition. The creaminess of the beans compliments the acidic, smoky flavors nicely. A refreshing side salad can also round out the meal.
Beyond the simple presentation here, you can also serve the chipotle steak inside of tacos. Use small corn tortillas or flour tortillas. Just make sure to heat the tortillas up a little before adding the steak so that they are more pliable. Add some sauteed veggies like onions and peppers if you want to go the fajita route. The leftover steak is also perfect chopped up inside of a burrito the next day.
- 1 (2–3 pound) skirt steak
- 1 (8-ounce) can chipotle peppers in adobo, divided in half
- 2 + 2 cloves garlic, minced and divided
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Juice of 2 limes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 tablespoons salted butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
- Place the steak in a bowl with half of the can of chipotle peppers, half of the minced garlic, olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Mix to combine.
- Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate for at least 4 hours and up to overnight.
- Mince the other half of the chipotle peppers and combine them with the other half of the minced garlic.
- Add the chipotle mixture to the softened butter along with the chopped cilantro. Combine thoroughly.
- Place the butter in plastic wrap and form it into a log. Refrigerate the butter until solid.
- Preheat a griddle or grill over high heat.
- Sear the steak for 5–6 minutes, and then flip.
- Cook until you've reached your desired internal temperature.
- Slice the steak against the grain into thin slices.
- Place a few slices of the chipotle butter on top of the hot steak and garnish with limes to serve.
|Calories per Serving
|796
|Total Fat
|61.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|29.0 g
|Trans Fat
|2.9 g
|Cholesterol
|243.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.8 g
|Total Sugars
|2.5 g
|Sodium
|1,029.6 mg
|Protein
|57.5 g