Complement Your Savory Steak With A Slab Of Maple Compound Butter
Maple and meat is a legendary flavor combo. It's a signature finisher on ham and bacon, and it can be just as delicious of a complement to steak. If you've ever made sweet-savory maple-glazed pork chops before, you know what we're talking about. Even easier than making a glaze is whipping up a batch of maple compound butter, and all it takes is two ingredients: Butter and maple syrup.
Juicy, umami steak with crispy outsides is instantly elevated with a pat of warm, sweet maple butter. It's a natural pairing, too, as sometimes maple syrup and steer are farmed on the same farm. (Bonus points if you also smoke your steak over maple wood chips for added earthy, spiced flavor.)
To make maple compound butter, soften the butter to 60–69 degrees Fahrenheit so it's malleable without being overly melty, and pre-blend it before incorporating the maple syrup for thorough distribution. Then, simply puree the two ingredients together in a food processor or blender, form the butter into a log shape, roll it in parchment paper, and transfer it to the fridge to set up for a few hours before using. From there, just add a generous pat to a pan-seared steak and watch your wildest gastronomic dreams come true.
Straightforward yet sophisticated
Quality counts when it comes to compound butter, as it isn't an ingredient so much as a finishing touch. If you'd prefer to control the amount of salt in your steak seasonings, opt for unsalted butter here. Or, you could also use salted butter for a sweet-savory salty maple spread with as much complexity as the pleasure factor. In the same vein, opt for high-quality maple syrup here, too. This compound butter recipe can be a great excuse to visit a local orchard or farm where maple syrup is tapped straight from the trees.
Serve with maple-forward sides like roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes, creamed corn, and Brussels sprouts (all of which would also benefit from a pat of maple compound butter). You can also use your maple compound butter to dress up other recipes all season long. Spread it on dinner rolls or warm toast for breakfast. It'd pair well with scones, apple bread, or pancakes.
For added ease, you could make a big batch of this flavorful compound butter in one sitting and freeze it for quick access in future recipes. Just wrap your butter in aluminum foil or a plastic freezer bag, then defrost it in the fridge whenever you're ready to use. Unsalted butter will keep in the freezer for six months, and salted butter will hold up for a full year.