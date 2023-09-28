Complement Your Savory Steak With A Slab Of Maple Compound Butter

Maple and meat is a legendary flavor combo. It's a signature finisher on ham and bacon, and it can be just as delicious of a complement to steak. If you've ever made sweet-savory maple-glazed pork chops before, you know what we're talking about. Even easier than making a glaze is whipping up a batch of maple compound butter, and all it takes is two ingredients: Butter and maple syrup.

Juicy, umami steak with crispy outsides is instantly elevated with a pat of warm, sweet maple butter. It's a natural pairing, too, as sometimes maple syrup and steer are farmed on the same farm. (Bonus points if you also smoke your steak over maple wood chips for added earthy, spiced flavor.)

To make maple compound butter, soften the butter to 60–69 degrees Fahrenheit so it's malleable without being overly melty, and pre-blend it before incorporating the maple syrup for thorough distribution. Then, simply puree the two ingredients together in a food processor or blender, form the butter into a log shape, roll it in parchment paper, and transfer it to the fridge to set up for a few hours before using. From there, just add a generous pat to a pan-seared steak and watch your wildest gastronomic dreams come true.