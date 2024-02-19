How To Booze Up Your Compound Butter With Red Wine

For its sheer versatility alone, compound butter should be a staple in every kitchen. There's nothing better than adorning your meat, fish, and vegetables with a pat of butter that's complete with all the seasonings you could possibly need. Go a step further by incorporating an integral part of dinner in the fat — just add a splash of red wine for boozy compound butter.

Deepening everything from sauces, soups, and braises, one could easily use up a bottle of wine without taking a single sip. If you're looking to use up leftover wine, add a splash of it to compound butter to pull out whenever you need. Just like with other dishes, red wine brings its classic full-bodied flair to butter, elevating it without diminishing the butter's richness.

You can follow the simple method for making compound butter when adding wine but just reduce the vino first. To do this, boil the red wine in a saucepan for a few minutes until it's thickened. Then place chopped butter and your choice of herbs in a food processor and blend, pouring in the red wine reduction once the other ingredients have been properly mixed, and blend again. Scoop the butter out, place it in plastic wrap, and roll it into a log. While you may want to share this luxurious butter, a few minutes on the stove isn't enough to cook off the alcohol completely, so it's best not to give it to any little ones or sober folks.