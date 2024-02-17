15 Best Uses For Fruit Preserves

Fruit preserves are a pantry staple that can add flavor and excitement to a range of recipes. While they are commonly used as spreads for toast, there are many creative ways to incorporate them into your cooking. Whether it's jam, jelly, marmalade, or another kind of fruit preserve, there is no limit to their use in your sweet and savory cooking.

For sweet applications, try using preserves as a filling for pastries or cakes, or mix them into yogurt or oatmeal for a healthy breakfast. You can also use them as a glaze for meats or a topping for cheese boards for a unique twist on savory dishes.

The possibilities are endless, and this article provides creative ideas to help you get started. Whether you're trying to use up a jar of preserves sitting in your pantry or looking for a new way to add fruit flavors to your cooking, don't let that sweet preserved fruit go to waste.