Enhance The Flavor Of Smoothies With A Spoonful Of Fruit Jam

Smoothies are great in a lot of ways: They are easy to make, convenient to enjoy on the go, and can be satisfying and nutritious. Making flavorful, unique smoothies can be a challenge, though, and it is easy to fall into a rut of the same old smoothie recipes; we're looking at you, strawberries, bananas, and mixed berries. If you feel like shaking things up in the smoothie department, try elevating your daily dose with a dollop of flavorful fruit jam.

Fruits themselves can have bags of flavor if they're in season and fresh; however, they can turn bland if they are underripe, old, or even freezer-burnt. If you are using subpar fruit, your smoothie is not going to have much taste, making it less enjoyable. Meanwhile, fruit jams are packed with flavor that is concentrated — due to the fruit being cooked down — and will stay at peak tastiness as it is a preserved condiment. After all, making jams is an age-old way of preserving ingredients at their peak. While jam is not a replacement for real fruit in a smoothie, which provides the bulk and nutrients of the beverage, it is a fantastic addition to amp up the mouthwatering quality of the drink.