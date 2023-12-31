Change Up Your Whiskey Sours With A Scoop Of Marmalade

The whiskey sour is one of the oldest cocktails in mixology, dating back to the mid-19th century. Its combination of acid, sugar, booze, and, often, egg white makes it an especially malleable sling. The drink is open to experimentation, with the use of varying whiskeys as well as citrus, imparting a unique character to each riff.

However, innovating the drink with additional components is a less common occurrence. Some may add maraschino liqueur and bitters for a more complex character. We suggest adding a scoop of marmalade to the mix to create even more vibrant flavors — and a sugary twist. Orange preserves are ideal for the job; their palate melds well with the whiskey and lemon. Plus, it's possible to amplify the bitterness by utilizing a marmalade with some of the rinds mixed in. Or, seek out a jam crafted from less sweet oranges, like the Seville variety often used in British marmalades. With this one simple addition, a whole new possibility of flavor emerges. Let's dive into the details.