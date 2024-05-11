The 3-Ingredient Cookies That Bring The Taste Of S'mores Indoors

We all love a good s'more, but sometimes we want the taste of s'mores without having to break out the campfire. If you're looking to bring s'mores indoors, then you need to know about these three-ingredient, no-bake s'more cookies.

You need 2 cups of miniature marshmallows, 3 cups of Golden Grahams cereal, and one 12-ounce bag of milk chocolate chips. Or, if you'd like the marshmallow taste to be a little more prominent — and the texture to be a little gooier — then you can even add up to a third cup of mini marshmallows. Milk chocolate is usually the go-to when it comes to s'mores, but dark chocolate chips should also work if that's your preference, it may just taste a little different from traditional s'mores. Additionally, you can replace the Golden Grahams cereal with broken-up pieces of graham crackers for a similar result.

Start by pouring the chocolate chips into a microwave-safe mixing bowl (big enough to later add other ingredients) and microwave the chocolate chips in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, to melt the chocolate. Pour in the cereal and mix, then pour in the marshmallows and gently mix. Use a spoon or cookie scoop to drop round scoops, about the size of 2 tablespoons, onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Finally, pop the baking sheet in the fridge until the cookies are firm, which should only take about 15 minutes. The result will be cookies that are gooey, crunchy, and chocolatey — reminiscent of the campfire s'mores you know and love.