The 3-Ingredient Cookies That Bring The Taste Of S'mores Indoors
We all love a good s'more, but sometimes we want the taste of s'mores without having to break out the campfire. If you're looking to bring s'mores indoors, then you need to know about these three-ingredient, no-bake s'more cookies.
You need 2 cups of miniature marshmallows, 3 cups of Golden Grahams cereal, and one 12-ounce bag of milk chocolate chips. Or, if you'd like the marshmallow taste to be a little more prominent — and the texture to be a little gooier — then you can even add up to a third cup of mini marshmallows. Milk chocolate is usually the go-to when it comes to s'mores, but dark chocolate chips should also work if that's your preference, it may just taste a little different from traditional s'mores. Additionally, you can replace the Golden Grahams cereal with broken-up pieces of graham crackers for a similar result.
Start by pouring the chocolate chips into a microwave-safe mixing bowl (big enough to later add other ingredients) and microwave the chocolate chips in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, to melt the chocolate. Pour in the cereal and mix, then pour in the marshmallows and gently mix. Use a spoon or cookie scoop to drop round scoops, about the size of 2 tablespoons, onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Finally, pop the baking sheet in the fridge until the cookies are firm, which should only take about 15 minutes. The result will be cookies that are gooey, crunchy, and chocolatey — reminiscent of the campfire s'mores you know and love.
How to customize and serve the 3-ingredient s'more cookies
If you're willing to add a fourth ingredient, then there are a few ways that you can further customize these s'more cookies. For example, there's a surprising ingredient that you should be adding to your traditional s'mores that will also work well in these cookies: peanut butter. To do this, you can mix peanut butter into the melted chocolate before adding the cereal and marshmallows. Or, another route to a nutty infusion, would be to mix in chopped peanuts — or any nut of your choosing — and mix that directly into the melted chocolate. If you don't like the idea of adding a nut component but still want something extra in your s'more cookies, then you may like adding chopped pieces of fruit — such as strawberries or blackberries — to the chocolate to bring in some fresh and bright sweetness to the rich cookies.
Whether you choose to add an extra ingredient or not, you should consider having some fun with how you serve the cookies. You can pair these s'more cookies with a number of different dessert dipping sauces to take them to the next level — including salted caramel sauce, butterscotch sauce, or a simple chocolate sauce. If you use milk chocolate chips for the cookies, then perhaps you could pair them with a dark chocolate dipping sauce to get the best of both worlds. Or, for another way to pair the cookies with fruit, you can whip up a simple strawberry compote to serve alongside the s'more cookies.