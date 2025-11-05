The Vintage Popcorn Cooking Method That Made A Huge Comeback
Popcorn boasts a uniquely exciting sensory experience when it's, well, popping. The sounds of the kernels exploding into those fluffy, crunchy blossoms; the buttery, carby aromas that swell as the heat rises — it's a process that really gets your mouth watering for the classic snack. And lately, a new generation is looking to really embrace this experience by taking things back to basics, nixing the microwave to get more hands-on with their popcorn. That's right: The kids are all right, because they're making popcorn on the stove.
Seemingly in response to the dominance phones and social media have come to have over daily life, Gen Z is getting old school with everything from cassette tapes to Polaroid cameras in order to really engage with whatever they're doing, whether it's listening to music or making popcorn. That's where the slower, more intentional approach to popcorn-popping comes in. You'll find social media videos of young whippersnappers sealing popcorn up in DIY aluminum foil packets, essentially recreating the classic Jiffy Pop, a brand born in 1958 that packed a batch of popcorn into a disposable foil pan. You can still buy a Jiffy Pop pan for just a few bucks on Amazon, by the way — but there's something undeniably crafty and fun about doing everything from scratch. Notably, this gives you total control over your popcorn. You can decide how much butter you use, as well as any other ingredients. Ranch-seasoned stovetop popcorn? Yes, please.
How to pop your popcorn on the stove
Finding inspiration from Jiffy Pop and older generations who didn't have the convenience of microwave popcorn, try this yourself with an affordable bag of 365 by Whole Foods Market popcorn kernels. Place a scoop of kernels on a sheet of aluminum foil and then add however much butter you want right into the kernels, plus whatever seasonings you want — salt, pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, and so on. (You can add more when the popcorn is done, but this is a way to infuse these flavors right from the start.) You can also swap butter out, by the way, for any fat like olive oil, sunflower oil, or coconut oil. Cover everything with another sheet of foil and fold the sides together to create a closed packet. Vent the packet by poking a hole in the top, then place it into a pan over heat, gently shaking the pan while those kernels get popping.
When the pops begin to slow and your packet looks puffed, your popcorn is ready. Ultimately, this only takes a little longer, and you'll get a more satisfying texture and flavor profile than you would from even some of the best microwave popcorn brands, simply because you get to decide on the ingredients and their amounts, plus the cooking time. Level up your creation with these tips for making your best-ever popcorn, like topping it with anything from Nutella or lemon zest to parmesan cheese or everything bagel seasoning.