The Vintage Popcorn Cooking Method That Made A Huge Comeback

Popcorn boasts a uniquely exciting sensory experience when it's, well, popping. The sounds of the kernels exploding into those fluffy, crunchy blossoms; the buttery, carby aromas that swell as the heat rises — it's a process that really gets your mouth watering for the classic snack. And lately, a new generation is looking to really embrace this experience by taking things back to basics, nixing the microwave to get more hands-on with their popcorn. That's right: The kids are all right, because they're making popcorn on the stove.

Seemingly in response to the dominance phones and social media have come to have over daily life, Gen Z is getting old school with everything from cassette tapes to Polaroid cameras in order to really engage with whatever they're doing, whether it's listening to music or making popcorn. That's where the slower, more intentional approach to popcorn-popping comes in. You'll find social media videos of young whippersnappers sealing popcorn up in DIY aluminum foil packets, essentially recreating the classic Jiffy Pop, a brand born in 1958 that packed a batch of popcorn into a disposable foil pan. You can still buy a Jiffy Pop pan for just a few bucks on Amazon, by the way — but there's something undeniably crafty and fun about doing everything from scratch. Notably, this gives you total control over your popcorn. You can decide how much butter you use, as well as any other ingredients. Ranch-seasoned stovetop popcorn? Yes, please.