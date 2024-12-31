10 Best Microwave Popcorn Brands For Your Next Movie Night

There's no denying it: Popcorn is an elite snack. It checks so many of the boxes: quick, easy, and affordable. Plus, since it's a relatively neutral snack on its own, you can add whatever flavors you want to use to enhance it. Although it's not difficult to make popcorn from scratch, making the microwave version is even easier. All you need to do is put a bag in the microwave for two to three minutes, and you'll have hot popcorn waiting for your movie night or lunchbox snack.

Advertisement

There are a ton of different microwave popcorn brands out there, but not all of them are as delicious as they may advertise. Therefore, we've done some taste-testing to deliver you with a list of microwave popcorns that are sure to deliver on the flavor front every time. Luckily, most of these are widely available, so they should be easy to snag the next time you're in the snack aisle of your local grocery store. Check these different varieties out, and microwave popcorn may become your latest snack obsession.