If you've ever tried to make movie theater style popcorn from scratch, you have probably noticed that it's never exactly what you want. No matter how much butter you let it swim in, salt you sprinkle over the top, or tips for making the best popcorn you follow, there's always something slightly off that makes it obvious it's homemade. There's certainly nothing wrong with homemade popcorn — in fact, it can even be healthier if prepared thoughtfully — but for those who can't get enough of the real-deal movie theater snack, you need to start adding Flavacol popcorn seasoning salt to your homemade batches.

Your go-to homemade recipe for popcorn probably involves lots of butter, but believe it or not, your favorite movie theater's snack bar probably doesn't even use real butter. If anything, they might use butter-flavored oil, which is a popular alternative for movie theaters. This means that the classic hot buttery flavor we all know and love is actually just artificial. The same goes for salt — while you might like to add a ton of sea salt, you may notice that it all sinks to the bottom in your homemade batches, but that this doesn't happen at the theater. You can thank Flavacol for all of this: it's a two-in-one seasoning that adds both a butteriness and a saltiness to popcorn to produce that classic, irresistible snack.