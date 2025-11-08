The Nostalgic Pastry Snack From The '60s That's Been Left In The Dust For Far Too Long

The Danish Go-Round was created to be the more mature, grown-up version of Pop-Tarts, with marketing that encouraged adults to enjoy the pastry with a fresh cup of coffee. Much of that early marketing advertised that Danish Go-Rounds were "like having a 24-hour bakery right at home," playing off the growing interest in Danish pastries — or, as we now know them, Danishes. (In fact, here's a unique cream cheese and assorted fruit Danishes recipe, in case you need it.) Commercials touted that Danish Go-Rounds could be enjoyed directly out of the packaging or stuck in the toaster for a warm, crispy finish, just like Pop-Tarts.

Despite initial success, the Danish Go-Round didn't make it past the mid-1970s, getting pulled from shelves before the decade was over and replaced with its upgraded sibling: Danish Rings. Supposedly, Danish Go-Rounds were less durable than Pop-Tarts due to the crumbly nature of the pastry, which meant more and more unsatisfied customers were opening the plastic to find smooshed snacks. The new formula meant Kellogg's stamped a circular shape into pastry dough as opposed to rolling out a spiral shape, which brought more structure to the snack but didn't succeed in gathering a loyal customer base.

Given the continued success of Pop-Tarts and the downfall of Danish Rings, the product was ultimately discontinued and pulled off shelves in 1980. But while Danish Go-Rounds are nowhere to be found these days, you can still enjoy Pop-Tarts, including these 15 favorite flavors ranked worst to best.