The US Imports Most Of Its Foreign Meat From This Country (Not Mexico Or Australia)

Many Americans assume most of our imported meat comes from faraway agricultural giants like Australia or Brazil. But in reality, one of the United States' most important meat partners is sitting directly across our northern border: Canada. Yes, Canada. Our friendly neighbor to the north has consistently ranked among the largest foreign suppliers of meat, and in several categories, especially fresh beef imports, it's the leading source.

According to the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, Canada has been one of the top suppliers of U.S. beef imports since 2017, along with Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. This special relationship exists because the U.S. and Canada operate as a highly interconnected livestock market. The two countries share a border (obviously), along with similar food safety standards, integrated supply chains, and the free trade agreement, USMCA (the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement). This all allows for livestock, meat products, and processing operations to move across the border much more efficiently than with other countries.

This may be surprising, especially when you consider that the U.S. actually produces more beef than any other country in the world. But American beef production is all about grain-fed cattle, the kind that gives you richly marbled steaks. A lot of those steaks are sold domestically or to other countries, which means lean imported beef is especially valuable when it comes to processed beef products. Blending the two kinds helps manufacturers achieve the fat ratios needed for ground beef. In other words, we actually need foreign beef to make the all-American burger.