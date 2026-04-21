The Legal Fat Limit For Ground Beef In Grocery Stores, Explained

The USDA's recently heightened focus on directing Americans to eat more whole foods comes in conjunction with new research showing eating processed foods affects cognitive behavior. Still, it's important to know what's in the meat we buy. The USDA's guidelines still specify a recommended limit of 10% of daily calories coming from saturated fat, which is a type of fat found in beef. When you're standing in the meat section choosing ground beef or hamburger for dinner, it can help to understand what the labels actually mean and how much fat is in these products to stay in line with this guidance. By law, both products labeled "ground beef" and "hamburger" can only contain up to 30% fat.

But — aren't ground beef and hamburger meat the same thing? Actually, no. The definitive difference between ground beef and hamburgers, is that you can add pure beef fat into hamburger to raise its content, but legally, ground beef must comprise only the fat present in the primal cuts (such as sirloin, round, or chuck) as well as trimmings also containing lean meat.