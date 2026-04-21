The Legal Fat Limit For Ground Beef In Grocery Stores, Explained
The USDA's recently heightened focus on directing Americans to eat more whole foods comes in conjunction with new research showing eating processed foods affects cognitive behavior. Still, it's important to know what's in the meat we buy. The USDA's guidelines still specify a recommended limit of 10% of daily calories coming from saturated fat, which is a type of fat found in beef. When you're standing in the meat section choosing ground beef or hamburger for dinner, it can help to understand what the labels actually mean and how much fat is in these products to stay in line with this guidance. By law, both products labeled "ground beef" and "hamburger" can only contain up to 30% fat.
But — aren't ground beef and hamburger meat the same thing? Actually, no. The definitive difference between ground beef and hamburgers, is that you can add pure beef fat into hamburger to raise its content, but legally, ground beef must comprise only the fat present in the primal cuts (such as sirloin, round, or chuck) as well as trimmings also containing lean meat.
While the limit is there, most ground beef doesn't get that close to it
A 2023 sales study shared by Beef Research reports that ground beef with a fat content of between 11% and 20% was by far the most popular, accounting for 46.5% of the year's sales of ground beef. This is consistent with the fat content of the most common sources of ground beef, sirloin (8%-10%), round (10%-15%), and chuck (15%-20%), which can be helpful to know when the fat content isn't obvious on ground beef packaging. In some cases, ground beef may be labeled simply as "ground chuck", in which case referring to typical fat ratios in the various primal cuts can be insightful.
Fat content is often displayed on meat packages as a ratio of lean meat to fat. For example, if ground chuck has 20% fat, this might be represented on the label as "80/20." For beef to be considered "lean," it must contain no more than 10 grams of total fat for every 3.5 ounces of beef (around 10%), while "super lean" should contain no more than 5 grams of fat (5%). For meats labeled "100% ground beef" or "hamburger," no added water, extenders, phosphates, or binders are allowed, which is also good to know for those avoiding processed foods.