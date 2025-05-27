What '100% Beef' Labels Actually Mean At The Supermarket

There are many tips you should follow when cooking with ground beef, but it all starts with the type and quality of the meat you pick up at the grocery store or butcher. You might have noticed many packages labeled "100% beef," which could seem alarming considering that's what you'd expect in the package of meat. So what exactly sets the packages labeled "100% beef" from the ones that don't advertise this? It all comes down to two main factors that you should consider before you throw it in the cart for tonight's tacos — additives and the type of beef used.

You might well see "100% beef" on beef products like pre-made burgers, but the meaning is essentially the same. It just lets you know that the product doesn't contain any additional fillers or ingredients in the mixture, but it can be a bit misleading. The beef might still contain preservatives or additives like binders depending on the brand and quality you grab. These ingredients, even if it's just water, must be highlighted on the package. Secondly, just because there aren't a ton of other ingredients in the beef, that doesn't mean that it's top-notch quality. While the USDA says "100% beef" labeled beef cannot contain processed pieces that are mechanically separated or have fatty tissue that's partially defatted, the product can contain any number of low quality cuts of beef from anywhere on the cow. These might not contribute to the best flavor or texture. So just because it says 100% beef, it doesn't mean it's great quality; if you want high-quality beef, look out for the prime label.