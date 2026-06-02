Only One Of The Original Pop-Tart Flavors No Longer Exists

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One of the potential pitfalls of being a devotee of any brand is developing an attachment to one of its products, only for those cult food favorites to be discontinued. This is a misfortune fans of Pop-Tarts will know all too well, as the line of popular toaster-ready breakfast treats has experimented with many flavors over the years, and a good deal of Pop-Tarts flavors did not survive in perpetuity (though some deserve a second chance). While Pop-Tarts would achieve great success, one of its original flavors has not stood the test of time — Apple Currant Pop-Tarts now sadly exist only in the memories of those who first enjoyed them.

When Pop-Tarts were first unveiled by Kellogg's in 1963, they came in only four flavors — Strawberry, Blueberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and the aforementioned Apple Currant. These were quite different from what Pop-Tarts fans might recognize today, as the technology that allowed Pop-Tarts to be covered in a frosting that would not melt in the toaster would not be developed until 1967.

The "Flaveyard" section of the official Pop-Tarts website provides an extensive list of the varieties it once offered that are no longer available, from retired experiments to special limited editions. It describes Apple Currant as "pairing tart currant with sweet apple in a simple pastry". A summation of the brand's history featured elsewhere on the website provides a wry explanation for the discontinuation of the apple-currant line: "Since literally no one has ever seen a currant, we dropped that flavor." (We at Tasting Table are fairly certain at least some people have seen a currant, but this appears to be the story Pop-Tarts is sticking with.)