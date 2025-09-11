9 Discontinued Pop-Tarts Flavors That Deserve A Second Chance

Many of us lead busy lives, and we may not have a lot of time to make breakfast in the morning. Enter the Pop-Tarts. These packaged pastries have been around since 1963, offering a sweet, on-the-go breakfast that can be eaten both toasted and straight out of the package. Over all of those decades on the market, the chain has seen a wide variety of flavors come and go. These days, there are plenty of flavors to choose from, but we still can't help but miss some of the discontinued flavors that no longer grace grocery store shelves.

We've gone back into Pop-Tarts history to highlight some of the brand's most iconic flavors that are, sadly, no longer available. Perhaps you've tried these flavors in the past, or maybe you can only dream of getting to taste them in the future. Either way, this walk down Pop-Tarts memory lane might just make you crave one of those silver-pouched pastries.