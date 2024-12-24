We Found The Worst Pop-Tart Flavor So You Don't Have To
It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it: We're talking Pop-Tart flavor taste tester, and the results are in. Invented in 1963, these sugar-packed rectangles are impossible not to love, or at least look back on with a healthy dose of fuzzy nostalgia clouding your taste buds. Initially, Pop-Tarts were only offered in four flavors, which were Strawberry, Blueberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, and Apple-Currant. These days, the flavor options have grown into the double digits.
We sunk our teeth into 15 of the 24 flavors currently offered in a Pop-Tart taste test to suss out the duds and one was a clear loser. Unfortunately, Pop-Tart's Frosted Banana Bread flavor just did not live up to the sweet, toasty, satisfaction of the other inventive flavors. For example, the Frosted Boston Creme Donut flavor took the number three spot on our list, and number one ultimately went to a classic: Frosted Blueberry. Where Frosted Banana Bread went wrong really does come down to the specific flavor. In general, the appearance and texture of the Pop-Tart lined up with the rest, but the banana flavor was too synthetic to be enjoyable and couldn't be saved by the alleged banana bread mimicking spices added.
Reviews for Frosted Banana Bread Pop Tarts are mixed
Even though we know where we stand on the artificial-tasting Banana Bread Pop-Tart, it seems that we might be in the minority based on the flavor's online reviews. Over 130 people took the time to rate the Banana Bread Pop-Tart and the flavor scored 4.4 out of 5 stars. Although looking over the other ratings, it seems like the type of person who would take the time to rate and review Pop-Tarts on the breakfast bite's official website might be biased toward the brand.
Reviews on the r/PopTart Reddit thread were split down the middle, with people either loving the flavor or pointing out the too-sweet artificial aftertaste. One Redditor was so obsessed with the Banana Bread Pop-Tarts that they even left a couple of packs as gifts for their hotel room cleaning staff. We, however, will not be swayed in our review. If you're craving banana bread flavors, do not reach for the Pop-Tarts, but try making your own banana bread recipe instead. Even better, you can crack the code to a better, less fake-tasting banana bread (homemade) pop tart.
However, if you're still harboring a secret love for the toaster pastries, you can spare your in-store blushes and order them online; these bulk Pop-Tart packs even come in a variety of flavors.