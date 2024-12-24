We Found The Worst Pop-Tart Flavor So You Don't Have To

Even though we know where we stand on the artificial-tasting Banana Bread Pop-Tart, it seems that we might be in the minority based on the flavor's online reviews. Over 130 people took the time to rate the Banana Bread Pop-Tart and the flavor scored 4.4 out of 5 stars. Although looking over the other ratings, it seems like the type of person who would take the time to rate and review Pop-Tarts on the breakfast bite's official website might be biased toward the brand.

Reviews on the r/PopTart Reddit thread were split down the middle, with people either loving the flavor or pointing out the too-sweet artificial aftertaste. One Redditor was so obsessed with the Banana Bread Pop-Tarts that they even left a couple of packs as gifts for their hotel room cleaning staff. We, however, will not be swayed in our review. If you're craving banana bread flavors, do not reach for the Pop-Tarts, but try making your own banana bread recipe instead. Even better, you can crack the code to a better, less fake-tasting banana bread (homemade) pop tart.

However, if you're still harboring a secret love for the toaster pastries, you can spare your in-store blushes and order them online; these bulk Pop-Tart packs even come in a variety of flavors.

