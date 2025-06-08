12 Discontinued Fast Food Items That Still Have Cult Followings

One of the best things about fast food chains is consistency. No matter where in the country you are, you can go to a McDonald's, order a Big Mac, and know exactly what you're going to get. There's something comforting, too, about knowing that DQ is always going to have Blizzards on the menu, you'll always find curly fries at Arby's, and that a trip through Wendy's drive-thru always holds the possibility of a Frosty. But the truth is that menu items do come and go, and there are a number of one-time fast food staples that we're (probably) never going to see again.

Sure, even the giants like McDonald's end up discontinuing items that no one is actually going to miss, but sometimes, it's major fan favorites that end up disappearing. And fans? Well, sometimes, they're not ready to let their favorites go quietly into the night.

Let's look at the stories behind some of those now, because fans' devotion to keeping the memory of their favorite foods alive is a beautiful thing. From petitions to social media pages, the outcry is real: And sometimes, it works. In 2022, Taco Bell brought back the Mexican Pizza because there were so many fans clamoring for its reinstatement, and as of this writing, McDonald's is planning to bring back its beloved Snack Wraps, so to all you dedicated fans out there, that's our reminder not to give up hope.