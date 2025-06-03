McDonald's Makes A Bold Commitment With The Return Of Its Beloved Snack Wraps

This is not a drill — McDonald's Snack Wraps are finally, officially, 100%, coming back in a matter of weeks. After years of waiting and hoping for this much-beloved menu item to return, Americans will at last be able to enjoy it once again. For the longest time, the Wraps were available in many countries across the world, except in the U.S. But now, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table, they're finally back — and on the permanent menu.

Mark your calendars for July 10, 2025, when the Wraps release in McDonald's restaurants nationwide. The renewed version is made with McCrispy Strips, lettuce, cheese, and, of course, a soft tortilla. You'll be able to get them in two flavors: Spicy and Ranch. The Spicy Wrap is a cousin to the popular Spicy McCrispy sandwich and will satisfy those who love a good kick, while the Ranch flavor brings to life the eternally favored combo of crispy chicken and the creamy, herby dressing.

The reason why the Snack Wraps are finally making their return (almost a decade after being discontinued in the U.S.) is because the people never stopped asking for them. Truly, McDonald's customers wrote emails and started petitions, never giving up on the dream of seeing the Snack Wraps return. McDonald's has heard their pleas and teased the return of the Wraps back in 2023, but now, the wait is over. You can follow the journey on McDonald's Snack Wrap Files site.