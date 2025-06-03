McDonald's Makes A Bold Commitment With The Return Of Its Beloved Snack Wraps
This is not a drill — McDonald's Snack Wraps are finally, officially, 100%, coming back in a matter of weeks. After years of waiting and hoping for this much-beloved menu item to return, Americans will at last be able to enjoy it once again. For the longest time, the Wraps were available in many countries across the world, except in the U.S. But now, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table, they're finally back — and on the permanent menu.
Mark your calendars for July 10, 2025, when the Wraps release in McDonald's restaurants nationwide. The renewed version is made with McCrispy Strips, lettuce, cheese, and, of course, a soft tortilla. You'll be able to get them in two flavors: Spicy and Ranch. The Spicy Wrap is a cousin to the popular Spicy McCrispy sandwich and will satisfy those who love a good kick, while the Ranch flavor brings to life the eternally favored combo of crispy chicken and the creamy, herby dressing.
The reason why the Snack Wraps are finally making their return (almost a decade after being discontinued in the U.S.) is because the people never stopped asking for them. Truly, McDonald's customers wrote emails and started petitions, never giving up on the dream of seeing the Snack Wraps return. McDonald's has heard their pleas and teased the return of the Wraps back in 2023, but now, the wait is over. You can follow the journey on McDonald's Snack Wrap Files site.
The complicated history of Mickey D's original Snack Wraps
McDonald's first released the Snack Wrap way back in 2006. Initially, it was a chicken-based menu item; the customers could choose between crispy or grilled meat, and three different accompanying sauces. People found it to be a somewhat healthier version of the traditional burgers and really easy to eat on the go. Heidi Klum even joined the marketing campaign! After the initial success of chicken wraps, beef-based wraps were added to the menu, and for a time, all seemed to be going well.
It came as a surprise when the beef wraps were suddenly taken off the menu in 2013, and only three years later, the entire Snack Wrap line was largely discontinued in the United States. People speculated that one possible reason why McDonald's didn't keep the Snack Wraps on the permanent menu had to do with their lengthy preparation, which was further complicated by the amount of customizations customers could ask for. Perhaps this is why McDonald's is now launching only two flavor types, though there's no word yet on whether they're supermodel-approved.