McDonald's Snack Wraps Are Still Available — But Not In The US

In the world of fast food restaurants, some menu items are an evergreen classic, while others come and go. The McDonald's Snack Wrap sadly falls into the latter category. First introduced in 2006, the wraps had a good, decade-long run until they were ultimately discontinued in 2016. At least, that's how the story unfolded in the United States. Internationally, McDonald's still has a lineup of various wraps on the menu — the list includes Canada, Australia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, most European countries, and certain countries in Latin America.

In many places around the world, the Snack Wraps are sold under the name McWrap. The available varieties depend on the specific country in which they're sold, though the chicken wrap remains a staple. Australia, for example, still offers the original Snack Wrap, as well as the slightly upgraded chicken McWrap with added flavors such as bacon and Caesar dressing. In the UK, customers also have the option of a veggie wrap. Italian McDonald's has a beef wrap in the lineup as well as the chicken, and in some other European countries you might even find a cheese wrap and a fish wrap (which is utterly delicious, by the way). The menu gets trickier in Latin America, though — some countries have them, others don't. You currently won't find the wraps in Brazil or Mexico, but they are still on the menu in Guatemala and El Salvador.