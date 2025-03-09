McDonald's Snack Wraps Are Still Available — But Not In The US
In the world of fast food restaurants, some menu items are an evergreen classic, while others come and go. The McDonald's Snack Wrap sadly falls into the latter category. First introduced in 2006, the wraps had a good, decade-long run until they were ultimately discontinued in 2016. At least, that's how the story unfolded in the United States. Internationally, McDonald's still has a lineup of various wraps on the menu — the list includes Canada, Australia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, most European countries, and certain countries in Latin America.
In many places around the world, the Snack Wraps are sold under the name McWrap. The available varieties depend on the specific country in which they're sold, though the chicken wrap remains a staple. Australia, for example, still offers the original Snack Wrap, as well as the slightly upgraded chicken McWrap with added flavors such as bacon and Caesar dressing. In the UK, customers also have the option of a veggie wrap. Italian McDonald's has a beef wrap in the lineup as well as the chicken, and in some other European countries you might even find a cheese wrap and a fish wrap (which is utterly delicious, by the way). The menu gets trickier in Latin America, though — some countries have them, others don't. You currently won't find the wraps in Brazil or Mexico, but they are still on the menu in Guatemala and El Salvador.
The rise, fall, and ultimate resurrection of the U.S. Snack Wraps
In the States, the original Snack Wraps were made with chicken (crispy or grilled), cheese, lettuce, and the customer's choice of sauce. The menu later expanded to include beef wraps, which were actually the first to be discontinued — three years before the chicken wraps were removed. Although the wraps were clearly popular among the customers, perhaps they weren't popular enough. Some reports state the wraps weren't selling as well as the company had hoped. Another possible reason why McDonald's doesn't keep snack wraps on its permanent menu is that they were too complicated to put together quickly: The tortillas had to be steamed, the protein cut into smaller pieces, and everything needed to be tightly wrapped. It took double the amount of time to make the wraps in comparison to other items.
Since the discontinuation, the fans have apparently been begging Joe Erlinger, the President of the U.S. McDonald's, to bring the wraps back. The persistence seems to have paid off because Erlinger announced in December 2024 that the Snack Wraps are officially making their return sometime in 2025 — therefore, we can happily cross them off our list of discontinued fast food items we may never get back. The exact timeline of the re-release is being kept a secret for now, but you can satisfy your cravings at any of these 12 fast food restaurants with a snack wrap in the meantime.