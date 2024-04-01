12 Fast Food Restaurants To Get A Snack Wrap Until McDonald's Stops Teasing Us

If die-hard McDonald's fans were granted just one wish, it would most likely be to bring snack wraps back to the U.S. One might argue that functioning ice cream machines would be another top pick, but let's be realistic here. The world's largest fast-food restaurant released its iconic wraps in 2006 as a lower-calorie menu option. They consisted of grilled or fried chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, and either ranch or honey mustard sauce, all in a flour tortilla, and they became an instant hit. So much so that additional variations were later introduced, including the larger format McWraps, which debuted in 2013.

Unfortunately, both concepts proved time-consuming to make, and eventually, all wraps fell off McDonald's U.S. menus by 2016. Snack Wrap loyalists have been madder than a wet hen ever since. But, the company is finally hinting at a long-awaited resurgence.

"Today, the size of the Company's chicken business is on par with beef, as the Company continues to aggressively expand through billion-dollar equities including McNuggets, McChicken, McCrispy and McSpicy," a McDonald's press release from December 2023 reads. "This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025 and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders." With this news, we can all breathe a sigh of relief. But, if you need something to hold you over until that far-off 2025 date, check out these other fast food restaurants offering their own chicken wrap renditions right now.