The Possible Reason McDonald's Doesn't Keep Snack Wraps On Its Permanent Menu

Maybe you're part of the chorus that has politely, but persistently asked McDonald's to please, please, please bring the snack wrap back to the menu. The better part of a decade has passed since the fast food titan took the item, which featured grilled or fried chicken and ranch or honey mustard wrapped in a flour tortilla, off the menu. The small, affordable, and imminently snackable item had a ravenous and loyal fan base, but that alone isn't enough for it to make a comeback, says Chef Mike Haracz in a video posted on TikTok. One of the reasons he gives for the snack wrap's demise is "operational complexity." "It's harder to make," says Haracz. "It takes up space."

McDonald's is all about efficiency. It has been since day one. If you've seen the film "The Founder" about the birth of the McDonald's brand, then surely you remember the scene where the efficiency-focused McDonald brothers time themselves moving about a kitchen mocked-up in chalk on a tennis court. While that is a bit of dramatic flair, the company does indeed monitor things like the flow and speed of the kitchens. It is called fast food for a reason. If an item — i.e., snack wraps — are slowing down the kitchen, then you can guess it probably won't be long for the menu.