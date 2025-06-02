Why Taco Bell's 1980s-Era Seafood Salad Is Unlikely To Return

While Taco Bell is known for re-releasing classic menu items from time to time, the seafood salad may not be one people are clamoring for. There's a definite sentiment online that this doesn't look all that appealing. It would fit right in on our list of discontinued Taco Bell items we don't miss at all.

You'll find the rumors of food poisoning repeated on Reddit threads. But all of the articles that make those claims are contemporary, mostly written since the year 2010, and none cite any contemporaneous source for what they have stated. So is any of it true? Hard to say. Also, it may not even matter anymore. After all, if people believe it and the story is widespread enough, that could potentially kill any chance of the salad's resurrection.

Besides, even without rumors, seafood has long been a hard sell at restaurants not known for it. Even McDonald's has struggled to roll out newer items. The infamous McLobster, which shows up in New England now and then, could never manage a national rollout. McFish Bites were introduced in February 2013, and by the next month, there were already reports of poor sales. Will seafood ever make a comeback? Maybe at Taco Bell's next annual Live Más Live event. Time will tell.