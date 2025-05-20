9 Discontinued Taco Bell Items We Don't Miss At All

It always hurts when a fast food restaurant you frequent takes an item off its menu that you once enjoyed on the regular. You have to come up with a whole new go-to order, and you spend your days fantasizing about that discontinued Panera Bread Crispani or McDonald's Snack Wrap. But there are other times when a fast food restaurant takes something off its menu, and we breathe a sigh of relief, happy that there's finally more space for something we actually enjoy. And when it comes to Taco Bell, there are quite a few menu items that we simply don't miss at all.

Whether you agree with us on every point or you actually do miss ordering a Meximelt, Bell Beefer, or volcano taco, this list may just feel like a blast from the past, offering you a glimpse into what Taco Bell's menu used to look like once, long ago. These are the discontinued Taco Bell items we don't miss.