The One Item You Should Never Order From Taco Bell's Breakfast Menu
When Taco Bell announced its intention to enter the fast food breakfast game in 2014, the statement was met with huzzahs from fans of the Mexican-American fast food chain. While it's gained popularity as a go-to spot for tacos, quesadillas, and nachos to satisfy late-night cravings, early risers can visit participating Taco Bell locations from 7 to 11 a.m. to indulge in more than a dozen breakfast options.
We tried 14 different items on the Taco Bell breakfast menu and ranked the breakfast steak quesadilla as the one item you should never order. We found it underwhelming and not quite as hearty as other options on the menu. The biggest problem we had was with the steak. We enjoy steak in other Taco Bell dishes, but the meat in the breakfast steak quesadilla was rubbery, not well-seasoned, and not too flavorful. Rather than a hearty, flavorful bite, we got a handheld that tasted like chemicals and was wholly artificial.
There's a lot that Taco Bell gets a lot right — from great sauces to throwback menu items – but we recommend ordering literally anything else from Taco Bell's menu. Those looking for a steak and eggs combo for breakfast are better off ordering the Grande Steak Breakfast Burrito — ranked sixth on the list. While the ratio of eggs to steak was not even, the steak was more flavorful and had a better texture.
Taco Bell's breakfast quesadillas do not impress
While breakfast quesadillas weren't one of Taco Bell's original breakfast items, they quickly became a mainstay in 2017 and made a comeback after COVID-19. Everyone loves a comeback story, but this is one item we won't ever order for breakfast again. Not only was the steak quesadilla last on our list, but we recommend staying away from all of the breakfast quesadilla options, which ranked 12-14 on our list. When breakfast is available at a nearby Taco Bell location, we recommend leveling up and ordering breakfast Crunch Wraps, which took the top three spots in our rankings.
Our experience with the steak breakfast quesadilla wasn't quite the ideal "flour tortilla filled with fluffy eggs, marinated grilled steak, and melted three-cheese blend," that Taco Bell offers, but there may be hope for it for those who enjoy steak/egg breakfast options as it can be upgraded sufficiently to add flavor. Adding bacon crumbles or sausage to it may overshadow the steak flavor, but guacamole, breakfast salsa, nacho cheese, or jalapeño sauce can instantly impart flavor to an otherwise disappointing breakfast option.