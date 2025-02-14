The One Item You Should Never Order From Taco Bell's Breakfast Menu

When Taco Bell announced its intention to enter the fast food breakfast game in 2014, the statement was met with huzzahs from fans of the Mexican-American fast food chain. While it's gained popularity as a go-to spot for tacos, quesadillas, and nachos to satisfy late-night cravings, early risers can visit participating Taco Bell locations from 7 to 11 a.m. to indulge in more than a dozen breakfast options.

We tried 14 different items on the Taco Bell breakfast menu and ranked the breakfast steak quesadilla as the one item you should never order. We found it underwhelming and not quite as hearty as other options on the menu. The biggest problem we had was with the steak. We enjoy steak in other Taco Bell dishes, but the meat in the breakfast steak quesadilla was rubbery, not well-seasoned, and not too flavorful. Rather than a hearty, flavorful bite, we got a handheld that tasted like chemicals and was wholly artificial.

There's a lot that Taco Bell gets a lot right — from great sauces to throwback menu items – but we recommend ordering literally anything else from Taco Bell's menu. Those looking for a steak and eggs combo for breakfast are better off ordering the Grande Steak Breakfast Burrito — ranked sixth on the list. While the ratio of eggs to steak was not even, the steak was more flavorful and had a better texture.

