What Time Taco Bell Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast

Late-risers, Taco Bell breakfast is here for you. The fast food breakfast game has seen a major level-up industry-wide in recent years, but for many foodies, a 10:30 a.m. cutoff is an ambitious stretch. On days when "fast-food breakfast" sounds like a winning ticket (i.e. sleepy Sundays, wicked hangover mornings, and snow days), "ambitious" is a word that doesn't fit into the equation. Wendy's stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m., which is also the time when Chick-fil-A transitions to the lunch menu.

Thankfully, at Taco Bell locations that serve breakfast, foodies can get their orders in before 11:00 a.m., a half hour later than most competitors. At T-Bell, breakfast begins at 7:00 a.m. However, it's worth noting that Taco Bell doesn't follow hard-set rules for opening, closing, and menu shifts company-wide. This four-hour breakfast window may vary by location and also on weekends. But, most locations that serve breakfast begin doing so at 7:00 a.m., regardless of whether or not they are 24-hour locations.

Missed the 11:00 cutoff? Rest assured, we have a few tips for recreating T-Bell's breakfast crunchwrap at home. Or, for DIY all-day breakfast, grab an extra burrito to warm up later on.

