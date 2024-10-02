The Easiest Way To Make Your Own Cool Ranch Dorito Seasoning

The salty, zingy taste found in a package of Cool Ranch Doritos chips doesn't need to be reserved for snack time. With a bit of culinary creativity, you can begin to sprinkle the savory taste onto casseroles, toasted pieces of garlic bread, and even plates of spaghetti. While you can find the list of ingredients used to replicate the popular Cool Ranch chips, there's an easier way.

Instead of having to gather and measure out salt, sugar, citric acid, white pepper, dill, paprika, MSG, onion powder, and garlic powder, you have an easier path to chowing down on the flavors found in one of your favorite snacks. Simply grind up a cup of Doritos tortilla chips using a pepper grinder or food processor. Adjust the grind setting to create your ideal texture and add additional seasonings like homemade ranch powder, smoked paprika, or garlic powder if you want to turn up the taste of some of your preferred flavors and spices.