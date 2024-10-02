The Easiest Way To Make Your Own Cool Ranch Dorito Seasoning
The salty, zingy taste found in a package of Cool Ranch Doritos chips doesn't need to be reserved for snack time. With a bit of culinary creativity, you can begin to sprinkle the savory taste onto casseroles, toasted pieces of garlic bread, and even plates of spaghetti. While you can find the list of ingredients used to replicate the popular Cool Ranch chips, there's an easier way.
Instead of having to gather and measure out salt, sugar, citric acid, white pepper, dill, paprika, MSG, onion powder, and garlic powder, you have an easier path to chowing down on the flavors found in one of your favorite snacks. Simply grind up a cup of Doritos tortilla chips using a pepper grinder or food processor. Adjust the grind setting to create your ideal texture and add additional seasonings like homemade ranch powder, smoked paprika, or garlic powder if you want to turn up the taste of some of your preferred flavors and spices.
Enhance recipes with easy flavor
Once your chips have been ground into a powdery form, you can boost the nutritional content of your makeshift spice blend by adding nutritional yeast. Should you want a zippier taste, include tomato powder or lemon zest in your ground-up chips mix. For those who prefer sweeter recipes, a touch of cinnamon or sugar can complement other spices found in the powdery blend.
Your tangy chips seasoning powder can then be used as you wish, and you'll have the ready-made taste of a bag of chips ready to insert into various recipes. Sprinkle your chips seasoning onto slices of avocado toast or over your go-to pasta salad recipes, or use the powder to bulk up a tomato-based sauce that is simmering on the stovetop. Garnish a served bowl of vegetable soup or use the powder to top off a grilled protein. Whether you crown servings of cheesy macaroni, dust the inside of a BLT, or finish an omelet with the seasoning, you'll have a more flavorful dish with minimal effort.