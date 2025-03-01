13 Discontinued Panera Menu Items We Wish Would Come Back

Panera Bread is fast food for people who don't usually like fast food. The chain offers an array of dishes that are less fried and more fresh than you might expect from an average fast food joint, which is why we're longtime fans. In fact, its popular soups, salads, and sandwiches are some of our must-have favorites when we're on the go and a chain restaurant seems like the best option.

But one thing about being a Panera Bread fan is the fact that, at some point, you're likely to lose a favorite dish from the menu. The sandwich spot regularly drops items, replacing them with other, sometimes seasonal offerings. Of course, we relish the opportunity to try new dishes, but it always feels like a bummer when one of our favorites is no longer available.

So, we've decided to take a walk down Panera memory lane to revisit some of the discontinued menu items we still dream about. Maybe, someday, if we're really lucky, some of these gems will find their way onto a whole new menu once again.