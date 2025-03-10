This Beloved KFC Side Dish Is Making A Comeback In One State
As if the year 2020 wasn't hard enough all on its own, it was also marked by a shocking decision from KFC to discontinue its famous (and delicious) potato wedges. Many KFC customers opposed this decision, specifically noting the wedges as their main reason for frequenting the restaurant. Secret Recipe Fries were introduced instead, but they proved to be pretty underwhelming, ranking as number #14 on our list of 25 fast food fries. Since the swap was made, KFC fans have been hoping the wedges would ultimately make a comeback; now their prayers have finally been answered — partially, at least.
KFC is rolling out its original potato wedges in select locations in Tampa, Florida, though only for the next two weeks. Apparently this rollout is part of a test to gauge the interest; should the sales go well, KFC is contemplating bringing the potatoes back nationwide. Nation's Restaurant News reported that the president of the American KFC admitted to receiving comments, messages, and petitions regarding this much-missed side dish, so the interest is definitely there. Still, it's now up to the Floridians to come through for the rest of the nation and send a loud message that America really misses those potato wedges.
Here's where you can grab the potato wedges
The potato wedges will only be available in five Tampa-area locations: 1.) 1605 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606. 2.) 770 34th Street, N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. 3.) 4402 W. Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611. 4.) 3105 Havendale Boulevard, Auburndale, FL 33823. 5.) 1492 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL 33830. If you're close to any of these places (or perhaps fancy a road trip), the wedges will only be served while supplies last, so don't wait too long. You'll be able to eat them with either gravy or Comeback Sauce — a fairly new addition to the KFC lineup, since it only debuted in 2024, but definitely one of those timeless sauces that boost the flavor of almost every meal.
If you're reading this news excited about the (potential) return of the potato wedges but living too far away from any of the locations mentioned above, you can make your feelings known on X, where KFC has recently started a poll to settle the famous wedges vs. fries debate. While you wait on the national rollout (fingers crossed), you can sample some other items that are still around from the Kentucky Fried Chicken's original 1952 menu.