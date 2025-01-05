Why Deep-Fried Pizza Is So Popular In Scotland

If you visit Scotland, chances are good that you'll run into deep-fried pizza — or a certain battered variation the locals call a "pizza crunch." A pizza slice (or half of a pizza) is drenched in batter and deep-fried until crispy all over. Famed celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain once noted on an episode of "A Cook's Tour", "This is a hideous and horrible idea, but if I was drunk enough, I would eat this and like it." We're kind of with you there, Bourdain. Although, after seeing one TikTok user drench his own deep-fried pizza in vinegar and salt, it suddenly seems a bit more appealing.

Scotland's deep-fried pizza reminds us of pizza fritta, Italy's crispy, deep-fried cousin of Neapolitan pizza. Italy's pizza fritta is a common street food that comes savory or sweet and stuffed or sprinkled with loads of toppings. In this case, either just the dough or the entire pizza is fried. Meanwhile, deep-fried pizza (and the pizza crunch variation) is commonly found in Scottish chippies, aka chip shops — you know, the pubs and establishments where they sell fish and chips.

So, why exactly are pizzas that are fried to a crisp so popular in Scotland? For one, the Scottish have a longstanding deep-fried culture. It seems anything can be deep-fried, from Mars bars to haggis, and pizza is just another tasty option. Over on Reddit, Scottish locals chimed in about deep-fried pizzas, and most seem to lovingly defend the dish. One Reddit user explained, "A pizza crunch is also the most fantastic abomination imaginable," before noting how the chippie gravy it's often served with tops the whole thing off.

