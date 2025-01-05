Why Deep-Fried Pizza Is So Popular In Scotland
If you visit Scotland, chances are good that you'll run into deep-fried pizza — or a certain battered variation the locals call a "pizza crunch." A pizza slice (or half of a pizza) is drenched in batter and deep-fried until crispy all over. Famed celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain once noted on an episode of "A Cook's Tour", "This is a hideous and horrible idea, but if I was drunk enough, I would eat this and like it." We're kind of with you there, Bourdain. Although, after seeing one TikTok user drench his own deep-fried pizza in vinegar and salt, it suddenly seems a bit more appealing.
Scotland's deep-fried pizza reminds us of pizza fritta, Italy's crispy, deep-fried cousin of Neapolitan pizza. Italy's pizza fritta is a common street food that comes savory or sweet and stuffed or sprinkled with loads of toppings. In this case, either just the dough or the entire pizza is fried. Meanwhile, deep-fried pizza (and the pizza crunch variation) is commonly found in Scottish chippies, aka chip shops — you know, the pubs and establishments where they sell fish and chips.
So, why exactly are pizzas that are fried to a crisp so popular in Scotland? For one, the Scottish have a longstanding deep-fried culture. It seems anything can be deep-fried, from Mars bars to haggis, and pizza is just another tasty option. Over on Reddit, Scottish locals chimed in about deep-fried pizzas, and most seem to lovingly defend the dish. One Reddit user explained, "A pizza crunch is also the most fantastic abomination imaginable," before noting how the chippie gravy it's often served with tops the whole thing off.
Making your own pizza crunch at home is easy
Now, if you haven't had a chance to visit Scotland for authentic deep-fried pizzas (or Italy for its pizza fritta), don't worry. Anyone entirely intrigued by this idea, hoping to see what all the hype is about, is in luck. Pizza crunches are reletively simple to make. After coating your favorite (already cooked) pizza in batter, deep fry it in a pot of oil at home until golden brown and crispy. Then, slice the deep-fried beauty up and eat it as you would any other crispy creation.
The next time you go on a shopping run, you can grab the fresh pizza slices or any one of these six best frozen pizzas from Costco. Then, whip up a batter (if you're making a pizza crunch and not simply deep-fried pizza, that is). If you don't have a go-to recipe to use, try our easy egg-free beer batter recipe to dip your favorite pizza in. Once your deep-fried pizza or pizza crunch is ready, be sure to pair it with a good sauce or gravy. You can't go wrong with any of these 17 British sauces and condiments, some of which are inspired by Scottish traditions.