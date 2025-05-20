14 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items We Don't Miss At All

There's no shortage of culinary creations born at the Golden Arches worthy of a spot in the fast food hall of fame. From McDonald's breakfast-time Egg McMuffin to the iconic Big Mac and Chicken McNuggets — a bite-sized food adults and kids alike can always agree on, McDonald's has consistently delivered comfort food at lightning speed. Then, there are the dearly departed favorites that we either want back or have made a miraculous comeback due to relentless customer demand. Snack Wraps or fried chicken McCrispy Strips, anyone?

But for every beloved menu item that's had a positive impact on our taste buds, there are others that ... well, we don't miss. At all. These are the black marks on McDonald's otherwise golden timeline — items that came and went in a flash, rarely sparking any real love or loyalty. Some quietly vanished, forgotten because they simply didn't stand out or align with the fast-paced, flavor-packed identity McDonald's is known for. Others were big-time blunders — bold experiments that missed the mark by a mile.

Today, we're digging into these curious rollouts that were left in the past for good reason — the flops, the fails, the infamous McMisfires that never earned a spot on the chain's permanent menu. Here are 14 discontinued McDonald's items that we definitely don't miss and that we're unlikely to see in the U.S. anytime soon ... or ever again.