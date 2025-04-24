McDonald's New Menu Item Is Perfect For Fried Chicken Enthusiasts
Even while operating as the largest fast food chain in the world, McDonald's still keeps its ear to the ground and listens to the outcry of hungry customers. We've seen the annual return of the beloved Shamrock Shake, the coming and going of all-day breakfast, and speculations about another season of the McRib — but what other tricks does the fast food empire have beneath its golden arches? Earlier this year, McDonald's teased bringing back chicken strips and it seems that the company is holding true to its word; the brand new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip were unveiled April 24.
In a press release, a representative for McDonald's said that "the demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait," referring to the process of creating the new 100% white meat chicken strips. The McCrispy Strips are breaded in a "crispy, golden-brown" outer shell seasoned with a black pepper flavor, an ideal match for the new "savory, sweet and tangy" Creamy Chili Dip. The strips are available beginning May 5 in three- or four-piece counts served with a cup or two of that Creamy Chili Dip or another zesty sauce of your choosing.
McDonald's new McCrispy Strips will satisfy an age-old craving
The introduction of McDonald's' new McCrispy Strips marks the first permanent menu item addition to U.S. menus since 2021 when the Crispy Chicken Sandwich hit the market. This isn't the first time McDonald's customers have indulged in chicken strips, but the corporate giant pulled the original item from menus in 2020 during a pandemic-era revamp. McDonald's understands that the pressure is on to create a chicken strip worthy of resurrection, given that other chains such as Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's already offer them.
Along with introducing the new McCrispy Strips, McDonald's teased the return of another long-lost menu item by ending the press release with "and that's a wrap...at least for now!" This, coupled with an official post on X earlier this month, leads fans to believe that the McDonald's Snack Wrap will be the next once-discontinued item to hit menus. Although Snack Wraps are still available in other countries, Americans haven't gotten their hands on one since they were discontinued in 2020, since the wrap is created with grilled chicken. Now, with McCrispy Strips hitting the market again, fans have hope that the revered Snack Wraps will be next on the McDonald's agenda.