McDonald's New Menu Item Is Perfect For Fried Chicken Enthusiasts

Even while operating as the largest fast food chain in the world, McDonald's still keeps its ear to the ground and listens to the outcry of hungry customers. We've seen the annual return of the beloved Shamrock Shake, the coming and going of all-day breakfast, and speculations about another season of the McRib — but what other tricks does the fast food empire have beneath its golden arches? Earlier this year, McDonald's teased bringing back chicken strips and it seems that the company is holding true to its word; the brand new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip were unveiled April 24.

In a press release, a representative for McDonald's said that "the demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait," referring to the process of creating the new 100% white meat chicken strips. The McCrispy Strips are breaded in a "crispy, golden-brown" outer shell seasoned with a black pepper flavor, an ideal match for the new "savory, sweet and tangy" Creamy Chili Dip. The strips are available beginning May 5 in three- or four-piece counts served with a cup or two of that Creamy Chili Dip or another zesty sauce of your choosing.