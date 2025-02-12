The Major Fast Food Chain That's Bringing Back Chicken Strips In 2025

It's been a tumultuous few years for Ronald McDonald and his fast food empire, from a deadly 2024 E.coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounders to price hikes that made customers see red as they stared at the Golden Arches. But a recent McDonald's Q4 2024 earnings call is giving devout, albeit beaten down, Mickey D's fans something to look forward to in the future. On the call, Chris Kempczinski, the chairman and chief executive officer of McDonald's, stated: "We're excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026."

Translation: Get ready to see a lot more chicken items on the McDonald's menu. Quite possibly the most exciting thing to come from the call is Kempczinski's announcement that America's most popular fast food chain is going to launch a "new chicken strip offering." McDonald's initially introduced its chicken strips – or Chicken Selects, as they were called — in 2002, and kept the tenders on the menu until 2013, when they were unceremoniously cut from the lineup.

Two years later, McDonald's brought back the Chicken Selects much to the excitement of patrons everywhere (as evidenced by all the social media buzz), but this limited-time deal didn't last and the chicken strips disappeared from the menu once more. Needless to say, it's been quite a roller coaster for fans of McDonald's Chicken Selects and it's quite understandable why some people find the vague "chicken strip offering" language to sound suspect.

