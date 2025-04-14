The 5 Coolest McDonald's Locations In The US

One of the many perks of fast food is that it tastes the same no matter where you park your car. The thousands of McDonald's around the world may have different owners with varying agendas, but one McDouble always tastes just as delicious as the last. With the steadfast food quality, it's not so easy to stand out from the other golden arches.

Folks typically pull up to the burger joint because it just happens to be right there, but rarely would someone go out of their way to hit a specific McDonald's — that is, unless the location was one-of-a-kind and half the fun. There are unique locations all over the world, but the U.S. houses a few extra special sites. Whether it be architectural creativity, cultural significance, or a menu unlike any other, these five McDonald's locations are by far the country's coolest.