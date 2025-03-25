Just How Many McDonald's Locations Are There In The World?
No matter where you are in the world, chances are you can find McDonald's iconic golden arches logo somewhere nearby. Whether you're walking down a bustling city street in Chicago, driving through a small town in Canada, or exploring a Parisian outdoor market, a Big Mac likely isn't far away. But just how many McDonald's locations are there in the world?
According to Statista, there are a whopping 41,800 McDonald's locations worldwide, as of 2023. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the United States takes the cake for the most McDonald's locations of any nation, with 13,620 restaurants as of 2025 (via ScrapeHero). This makes sense, as the company is practically synonymous with American culture, and it's the nation where Dick and Mac McDonald founded the company in 1940. California, where the fast food giant opened its first restaurant, is currently the state with the most McDonald's locations, with 1,221 restaurants.
The company first went international in 1967, opening a Canadian location in Richmond, British Columbia. Since then, the company has exploded in popularity, proved by the fact that you can currently find McDonald's restaurants in over 100 nations around the world. The country with the most McDonald's locations in Europe is France; in Asia, it's China; and in South America, it's Brazil. A few reasons behind the company's massive success include its globally-recognizable brand, its cheap, reliable food, and its speedy service. In addition, the company's franchising model is incredibly appealing, which in turn leads to more locations being frequently opened globally.
McDonald's is a cherished global institution
Another factor that's helped put McDonald's on the map as a global institution is its willingness to adapt its menu to local tastes and cuisines. While Big Macs are enjoyed in just about every corner of the globe, the company loves to implement other menu items that aren't found at any locations in the United States. Several of these international delights are playful and creative spins on the fast food giant's menu staples, helping to spice up the classic McDonald's formula. For example, you can order cheese fries at McDonald's in Italy, which are simply the company's beloved french fries smothered in cheese sauce and bacon. Similarly, McDonald's customers in Canada can order poutine, a local delicacy that consists of french fries covered in beef gravy and cheese curds.
In terms of burgers, there's the McSpicy Paneer in India, made of paneer cheese, a commonly-used vegetarian meat substitute, the McKroket in Germany, a sandwich where a fried potato croquette takes center stage, and the Bacon Roll, found in the U.K. and Ireland, which is made of, well, bacon, and your choice of brown sauce or ketchup, just to name a few.
But it's not just burgers and fries that can be found at international McDonald's locations. For example, you can order beer at McDonald's locations in various nations in Europe and Asia, including France, Germany, South Korea, and Greece.