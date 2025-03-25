No matter where you are in the world, chances are you can find McDonald's iconic golden arches logo somewhere nearby. Whether you're walking down a bustling city street in Chicago, driving through a small town in Canada, or exploring a Parisian outdoor market, a Big Mac likely isn't far away. But just how many McDonald's locations are there in the world?

According to Statista, there are a whopping 41,800 McDonald's locations worldwide, as of 2023. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the United States takes the cake for the most McDonald's locations of any nation, with 13,620 restaurants as of 2025 (via ScrapeHero). This makes sense, as the company is practically synonymous with American culture, and it's the nation where Dick and Mac McDonald founded the company in 1940. California, where the fast food giant opened its first restaurant, is currently the state with the most McDonald's locations, with 1,221 restaurants.

The company first went international in 1967, opening a Canadian location in Richmond, British Columbia. Since then, the company has exploded in popularity, proved by the fact that you can currently find McDonald's restaurants in over 100 nations around the world. The country with the most McDonald's locations in Europe is France; in Asia, it's China; and in South America, it's Brazil. A few reasons behind the company's massive success include its globally-recognizable brand, its cheap, reliable food, and its speedy service. In addition, the company's franchising model is incredibly appealing, which in turn leads to more locations being frequently opened globally.