The US State With The Highest Number Of McDonald's Locations
McDonald's is truly everywhere. Those iconic golden arches can be found in almost every country, with well over 40,000 locations worldwide. McDonald's has been a standout fast food chain for its uniformity in its items. There's no other place where you can order a Big Mac and know exactly what you're getting every time. If you're looking for comfort food on the go, during road trips, or after a late night out, you know where you might find yourself. But which state across America has the most?
According to data from ScrapeHero, there are over 13,000 locations across the entire United States. Yet, the singular state with the most locations is the same state where the chain was born. Contrary to popular belief, the first McDonald's was not in Illinois but actually California. As of December 2024, the data company reports that The Golden State has 1,221 individual restaurant locations, with the most found in Los Angeles County.
It's no wonder that the billion-dollar company is typically associated with American culture. It was founded in 1940 by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald in San Bernardino, California, as "McDonald's Bar-B-Q," but widely expanded in the mid-1950s when salesman Ray Kroc discovered the original location. The trials and tribulations of the McDonald brothers continued from there, and soon after, the first franchised McDonald's was opened in Des Plaines, Illinois — and the rest is history. Unlike other restaurants with a more location-based theme, McDonald's does not cater to a specific demographic, and that's part of what makes the brand so successful.
Other states are catching up to California's McDonald's numbers
It's not surprising that California has the most McDonald's locations, especially considering it is the most populated state in America, with around 39 million residents. In fact, the same data from ScrapeHero also revealed that the second and third most populated states, Texas and Florida, came in at a close second and third in sheer number individual restaurants. According to the data company, Texas has a total of 1,186 stores while Florida boasts 878. This corresponds with the higher McDonald's count in these states' most populated cities, namely Houston and Miami. Additionally, Illinois ranked high in the McDonald's count with 641 stores, followed by Ohio at 615 and New York at 572.
California is often considered the most popular state for fast food. This is especially true of Southern California, which is home to some of the best regional fast food in the country, such as In-N-Out, Del Taco, and Jack in the Box. Of course, In-N-Out can only be found on the West Coast, which is a stark contrast to the nationwide (not to mention global) accessibility that McDonald's boasts. Whether you enjoy a Quarter Pounder with Cheese (which we consider the restaurant's best burger) in New Jersey or California, it's clear that McDonald's isn't going anywhere. More than likely, it will continue to expand further across America within the coming years.