The US State With The Highest Number Of McDonald's Locations

McDonald's is truly everywhere. Those iconic golden arches can be found in almost every country, with well over 40,000 locations worldwide. McDonald's has been a standout fast food chain for its uniformity in its items. There's no other place where you can order a Big Mac and know exactly what you're getting every time. If you're looking for comfort food on the go, during road trips, or after a late night out, you know where you might find yourself. But which state across America has the most?

According to data from ScrapeHero, there are over 13,000 locations across the entire United States. Yet, the singular state with the most locations is the same state where the chain was born. Contrary to popular belief, the first McDonald's was not in Illinois but actually California. As of December 2024, the data company reports that The Golden State has 1,221 individual restaurant locations, with the most found in Los Angeles County.

It's no wonder that the billion-dollar company is typically associated with American culture. It was founded in 1940 by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald in San Bernardino, California, as "McDonald's Bar-B-Q," but widely expanded in the mid-1950s when salesman Ray Kroc discovered the original location. The trials and tribulations of the McDonald brothers continued from there, and soon after, the first franchised McDonald's was opened in Des Plaines, Illinois — and the rest is history. Unlike other restaurants with a more location-based theme, McDonald's does not cater to a specific demographic, and that's part of what makes the brand so successful.